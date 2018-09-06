Dave Bautista Says Stand-Alone Drax Movie Was A Priority, Now Doesn’t Think It Will Happen

The unlikely movie would have been ‘beautiful,’ according to Bautista.

Dave Bautista, the actor who plays Drax The Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, has been throwing shade at Disney for weeks, following their decision to fire James Gunn from directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The controversial decision came after a resurfacing of tweets from the director, some of them nearly a decade old and what many are describing as “jokes.”

Since the firing Bautista has hinted that he will leave the movie franchise if Gunn isn’t reinstated. Recently he appeared on The Johnathan Ross Show stating the situation still has him deeply conflicted, while production for the upcoming sequel is currently on hiatus. Walking away from Disney altogether is still on the table for Dave Bautista.

Today IndieWire is reporting news that Bautista had a stand-alone movie surrounding his own character near the top of his list of things to do. The actor claims he pushed and fought for Disney to make a film depicting the backstory of Drax The Destroyer, who he feels is one of the most interesting characters in the movie franchise.

Bautista further added that even if he exits the franchise entirely and doesn’t reprise his role as Drax, Disney should still make the film, but seemed pessimistic on the probability of such a concept ever materializing.

“I really pushed and fought for the Drax standalone film, but I don’t think it’s ever going to happen. I really wish they would because I think there’s a story to be told there and I think the fans would really love to see that story, even if it’s not me portraying Drax. I just think it is an interesting story to tell. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking emotional thing to know where that love for his family and that heartbreak over his family being lost and murdered, where it comes from I think.”

In the weeks since Gunn’s firing, Disney reportedly held a meeting between company officials and James Gunn. The talks were said to be amicable and productive, but Disney held firm in their decision to terminate.

Speculation is also rampant on whether or not Disney will use Gunn’s original script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, or if they will option a new script for the project. Bautista has been the most vocal of his fellow cast members from the popular franchise, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, an open letter signed by virtually everyone in the film’s main cast was penned and posted online, supporting James Gunn and expressing disapproval in Disney’s handing of the situation.