Stormy Daniels Posts Cryptic Warning On Twitter Amidst News Of Chaos In Trump White House

The former adult film actress tweeted about a 'calm before the storm' and the pun was intended.

Stormy Daniels tweeted a mysterious warning on September 5 which warned that Americans are currently only experiencing the calm before the storm amidst news of turmoil in the Trump White House.

“Hope some of you have enjoyed this momentary calm before the storm (pun totally f****ing intended),” she wrote. The former adult film actress did not give further details on what she meant. But many of her fans seem to think that it could spell trouble for the Trump administration.

“I’m pretty sure I speak for everyone sane when I say that I’ve not felt calm since November 9th, 2016,” one fan wrote in response to her tweet.

“Whip up the storm Stormy. We’ve been waiting for almost 2 years now for this storm to come to a head,” another fan tweeted.

As Reuters reports, Daniels is suing Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen so that she can terminate a non-disclosure agreement which prevents her from discussing an alleged affair with the current president. She was paid $130,000 by Cohen. Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, is also suing Cohen for defamation based on claims that he stated she lied about her dalliances with Trump.

Stormy Daniels: “I’ll happily testify under oath and prove my story is true” https://t.co/1xpehWhX8Z pic.twitter.com/oUiwfbumBt — The Hill (@thehill) August 26, 2018

In July Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, for allegedly touching customers during a performance. According to CNBC some of those customers were undercover vice cops.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, has said that he thinks the arrest was “politically motivated.” The charges were later dismissed.

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

As previously mentioned, Daniels’ warning has come amidst a wave of damning allegations of chaos in the Trump White House and claims that Donald Trump is unfit to lead the United States. This week, veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward published a book about the current presidency called Fear: Trump In The White House. Woodward, who is best known for his coverage of the downfall of the Nixon presidency, writes of an administration where senior officials have had to intervene in order to contain the president’s “unhinged” agenda.

As DW writes, Fear reports that some officials have even removed documents from Trump’s desk so that he won’t “take rash actions.”

On the same day that Stormy Daniels warned about the “calm before the storm,” the New York Times published an anonymous op-ed by an alleged senior administration official who backed up a lot of the reports that Woodward made in his book. Vice President Mike Pence was trending on Twitter because there was speculation that he might have written the piece because it includes the word “lodestar.” It’s an uncommon word but it’s one that Pence has used before in speeches.

Further on NYT OpEd: it addresses GOP insiders, not general public. Affirms the policy agenda. Warns the agenda is endangered by DJT instability. It's an intra-GOP call to dump Trump. Use of "lodestar" signals Pence is on board. A GOP faction signaling a 'coup attempt.' — Rick Petree (@RickPetree) September 6, 2018

If this is “calm,” what will the storm that Daniels tweeted about rain down on the Trump White House? Only time will tell.