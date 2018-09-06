‘Younger’ Jumps From TV Land To Paramount Network As Part Of New Thursday Dramedy Lineup

Fans will have to change the channel to watch Season 6 of the hit series.

The hit TV series Younger is moving from one Viacom-owned channel to another, TV Land to the Paramount Network, for its upcoming sixth season. It will now be a part of the 7-month-old network’s new Thursday dramedy lineup, which will also include new series First Wives Club and Emily in Paris, according to Deadline.

Younger, which was TV Land’s flagship series, tells the story of a woman in her 40s who pretends to be in her 20s in order to secure a job in the publishing industry. Broadway vet Sutton Foster plays the lead role, and Hilary Duff, Peter Hermann, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, and Miriam Shor also star in the comedy series created by the same man behind Sex and the City, Darren Star.

It is not the first series to move from TV Land to the Paramount Network. While it sounds like it should be an easy transition, three of the other shows that Viacom shuffled around were given the ax by the company — Heathers was canceled before a single episode even aired, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, because of its controversial subject matter in a changing social climate; Nobodies was canceled in June after two seasons, one on each television station; and the heavily promoted American Woman, starring Alicia Silverstone, was just canceled after a single season.

We’re moving to ⁦@paramountnet⁩ ! Everything’s packed in bubble wrap, we’re trying to find the start of the dang roll of packing tape (why does that always happen?) and we can’t wait to see you for Season 6 of ⁦@YoungerTV⁩ in our brand new digs in 2019….. pic.twitter.com/eQOs2i9VWn — Peter Hermann (@PeterHermann) September 5, 2018

Hopefully, Younger fans will follow the series to its new network, and the production quality will remain the same so it does not fail because of the channel shift.

The Paramount Network will debut Younger in the spring of 2019 as part of its new Thursday night dramedy lineup.

The first series that will air during the Thursday dramedy time slot will be First Wives Club, which is based on the 1996 Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, and Goldie Hawn hit movie. Jill Scott (Why Did I Get Married?) and Michelle Buteau (Key and Peele) have been cast as two of the three leading ladies in the show from writer and executive producer Tracy Oliver about a group of women who find strength in one another, and plot a little revenge, when their marriages fail. First Wives Club has a 10-episode order.

In the summer, Paramount Network will air another new series, also created by Darren Star, which has the working title Emily in Paris. The show follows a 20-something Midwestern woman who moves to Paris for a job at a French marketing firm. In the 10-episode first season, viewers will get to see her adjust to life in a foreign city, make new friends, and, possibly, find love.

“With Darren’s proven history as a hitmaker and Tracy Oliver’s fresh voice and perspective, we see a tremendous opportunity to build Thursday nights as destination viewing for fun, female-driven dramedies,” said Keith Cox, the president of development and original programming for the Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT, according to Deadline.

“I am thrilled to be continuing my journey with Younger and now Emily in Paris on the Paramount Network,” said Darren Star. “Keith and his entire team inspire me with their passion and enthusiasm.”