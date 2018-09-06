Kourtney Kardashian Denies Reports That Younes Bendjima Tipped Off Paparazzi About Their Reunion

Kourtney Kardashian is calling out TMZ after they ran a story about her sisters, Kim and Khloe, believing her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, tipped off the paparazzi about their recent reunion in Malibu.

According to a Sept. 5 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian retweeted the tweet by the outlet claiming that Younes Bendjima may have set up the photo-worthy moments between himself and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star after paparazzi got shots of the pair getting take-out from a sushi restaurant and then finding a quiet place to park where they could eat and talk.

“FAKE NEWS,” Kourt said of the tweet, using all caps for the message on social media in response to the gossip that Younes may have been using the couple’s reunion as a chance to garner a little more fame for himself in the wake of his split with the reality TV star.

However, Kardashian didn’t reveal whether or not she and Bendjima are getting back together. However, sources tell the magazine that they have been spending some time together, but that their romance has not officially been rekindled.

“Kourtney and Younes are spending time together again. Things are not yet back to what they were before — it’s not an official relationship. Kourtney always liked him though, and it was hard for her to stay away after he reached out,” an insider revealed.

In addition, Younes Bendjima is claiming that he never cheated on her, despite the rumors that have been circulating. “He says he never cheated on her, and it seems she believes him. Kourtney seems happy with him for now. But it still seems like they have issues to work out,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian listened to what Younes Bendjima had to say about their relationship. Sources tell E! News that Younes explained that he missed Kourtney like crazy and that there was a lot of misunderstanding before their breakup.

An insider added that while Kardashian and Bendjima are not currently together, that could all change in the very near future, as Kourt is said to only be interested in a relationship with Younes.

“Kourtney isn’t back together with him, but it’s a strong possibility that it’s going to happen. She’s not interested in anyone else and she loves him,” the source stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays nights on E!.