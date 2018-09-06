Is Johnny Galecki Joining ‘The Conners’? Negotiations Are Reportedly Underway

Even if David Healy doesn't return, his new girlfriend, Blue, will definitely be there to shake things up for Darlene.

Negotiations continue between ABC and Johnny Galecki in regard to the Roseanne spin-off series, The Conners. The original series was dramatically pulled mid-season by ABC in response to racially charged comments made by Roseanne Barr about former Barack Obama advisor, Valerie Jarrett. Now, it seems that Roseanne original, Johnny Galecki could be set to join the rebooted reboot.

According to TV Line, talks are currently underway with Galecki in relation to him joining the cast of The Conners. It is unclear yet how many episodes Johnny will appear in. However, The Conners showrunner, Bruce Helford, states that they are in negotiations to have Johnny’s character, David Healy, appear in “at least one” episode of the new series.

In the Roseanne reboot, it was revealed just how complicated the relationship had become between Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and David. The pair had split and were now attempting to co-parent as responsible adults. So, it will be interesting to see how this is carried through into The Conners.

As Pop Culture points out, Johnny Galecki is currently filming the final season of The Big Bang Theory, so there could be some conflict in regard to him having the time to appear in The Conners while concurrently filming another series. However, there might be the possibility for his character to remain off-screen yet still present during the start-up season of The Conners. Also, this opens the door for him returning full-time after The Big Bang Theory finishes and if The Conners is renewed for a second season.

ABC

In addition, even if David remains off-screen in The Conners, his new girlfriend, Blue, has been confirmed as definitely making an appearance in the new series. As to be expected, Blue’s presence will deliver “some big complications for Darlene.”

It is also unclear just how Roseanne’s absence will be explained in The Conners. All that has been revealed so far is that Roseanne is dead, as per an interview John Goodman did with The Times. However, Bruce Helford has revealed that the series won’t shy away from it.

“We don’t shy away from the heavy moments,” Helford told TV Line. “I don’t know that there’s any show that can better handle [such a weighty storyline].”

So, it seems viewers will just have to tune into the premiere episode of The Conners to find out how everything will unfold in relation to Roseanne’s death and whether or not David will make an appearance.

The Conners will premiere on ABC on Tuesday, October 16, at 8/7c.