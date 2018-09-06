NBA Rumors: Nick Young And Two Other Veteran Free Agents Working Out With Timberwolves, Per Darren Wolfson

Will Nick Young, Arron Afflalo, or Corey Brewer earn a roster spot in the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Weeks before the training camp begins, most NBA teams are filling up their roster with players whom they think could help them become more competitive in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. The Minnesota Timberwolves, who need a huge improvement in their second unit, are reportedly hosting free agent workouts this week, according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP. Some of the veteran free agents they invited include Nick Young, Corey Brewer, and Arron Afflalo.

Despite successfully winning his first NBA championship title with the Golden State Warriors, Nick Young is having a hard time finding a new home this offseason. As much as the Warriors wanted to bring him back, their current financial situation prevented them from re-signing the 33-year-old shooting guard. Young, who has a career-average of 37.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc, could be a good addition to a team like the Timberwolves who need improvement with their outside shooting.

Per Bleacher Report, the Timberwolves ranked last in the NBA in made three-pointers last season. Arron Afflalo is also one of the veteran free agents who can help address the Timberwolves’ poor three-point shooting. In 53 games he played with the Orlando Magic last season, Afflalo averaged 3.4 points on 40.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Corey Brewer proved last season that he can be reliable contributor to a playoff contender. In 18 regular season games with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brewer averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals on 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. In the postseason, Brewer’s field goal and three-point percentage improved to 52.0 percent and 45.5 percent, respectively.

Adding veteran players who can immediately contribute off the bench will be vital for the Timberwolves, especially if they want to reach a higher level in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. Last season, Timberwolves Head Coach Tom Thibodeau has been criticized with the heavy workload he’s giving to his starters while giving limited playing time to their second unit.

Aside from Nick Young, Arron Afflalo, and Corey Brewer, there are also speculations that the Timberwolves have expressed interest in claiming veteran small forward Luol Deng in the buyout market. Deng recently parted ways with the Los Angeles Lakers, hoping to find a team that will give him the opportunity to prove himself once again in the league. By joining the Timberwolves, Deng will be reuniting with Coach Tom Thibodeau and former Chicago Bulls’ teammates Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson.