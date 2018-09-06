Sarah Sanders Slams Anonymous Writer Of ‘New York Times’ Op-Ed

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted the anonymous writer of a New York Times piece that spoke about the conditions in the White House. According to Newsweek, Sanders issued a statement about the piece, released today, calling the writer a coward and insisting they should resign.

“The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States. He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people. This coward should do the right thing and resign,” Sanders wrote.

The New York Times published the piece anonymously at the request of the author, who the paper referred to simply as “he” in a tweet, which the paper has said is an error. They said their decision was done to protect the author, who is “a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure.”

The op-ed, titled “I Am Part Of The Resistance Inside The Trump Administration,” spoke about the tense atmosphere of the Trump White House. The author writes that there are rumors about the 25th amendment being invoked, an amendment which grants Congress power to remove the president from office.

“But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until—one way or another—it’s over,” the author wrote. The author also added that there are many others on President Trump’s staff who are working to upset the president’s agenda.

Additionally, the piece states that a large part of the issues emanating from the Trump administration is because of the president’s alleged amorality and his adversarial leadership style. The author alleges that many in the White House are constantly in disbelief over the president’s actions, his impulsiveness, and his propensity to “veer off topic and off the rails.”

Sanders added that she was not surprised that the New York Times chose to print the story, but rather she and the Trump administration are disappointed.