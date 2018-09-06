Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Wears Tiny Blue Bikini To Show That She’s Got An Amazing Body Too

Kostek has been sharing plenty of pictures from her trip to the Bahamas.

Rob Gronkowski isn’t the only one with a famously amazing physique — his girlfriend Camille Kostek is no slouch herself.

The Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself in a tiny blue bikini, showing off her very well-toned abs. The model with a famous boyfriend and a fast-growing social media following is in the Bahamas and showed her fans some of the beautiful sights, including what she said was her “Barbie dream house (beach edition)” where she was staying.

Kostek told her fans that it’s her first time ever visiting the Bahamas, though she is no stranger to tropical locales as her modeling work often has her in beautiful locations. Last year she was in Belize for her first Sports Illustrated photo shoot, and in the months since then she’s hit up Malibu, the Virgin Islands, and a trip to Jamaica to celebrate Rob’s 29th birthday earlier this year.

While Camille Kostek is enjoying the beach and taking in the sun, her boyfriend is hard at work preparing for the start of the NFL season. The New England Patriots will open the NFL season on Sunday with the Houston Texans — meaning Gronk will have his hands full trying to slow down Texans edge rusher J.J. Watt.

Though Gronk will mostly be occupied for the next few months, he and Camille Kostek will probably have a lot more chances to take vacations thanks to the NFL All Pro’s new contract. Though he had two years left on his remaining deal, the tight end skipped offseason workouts as he angled for a new deal with the team, and got one that the Sporting News reports has $4.3 million in additional incentives this year.

Though there seemed to be a bit of tension between Gronkowski and the Patriots, he now says that’s all behind them.

“Everything’s always in the works. Nothing’s just going to happen in a day, something like that,” he said. “It’s in the past now. It happened last week so it’s go time now. That’s all.”

“I’m super satisfied with my situation and if I wasn’t I mean I’d try and pull a move like they do, which works out. They get rewarded for holding out. “I’m not frustrated at all or anything. I’m super satisfied and just ready to go, ready to play. That’s my main focus.”

Fans can watch Rob Gronkowski when the Patriots face off against the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Those who would rather check out Camille Kostek and her bikini-clad adventures in the Bahamas can see more pictures from her trip on her Instagram page.