‘Designated Survivor’ Heads To Netflix After Being Cancelled By ABC

Season 3 of the political drama series will focus on 'fake news.'

Fans who were devastated after the cancellation in May by ABC of Designated Survivor, starring Keifer Sutherland. However, it has just been confirmed that Netflix has stepped in to revive the show.

According to TV Line, Netflix has just ordered a 10-episode Season 3 renewal for Designated Survivor. As a result of this, the political thriller series will now be known as a Netflix Original series.

Deadline also states that the revived Designated Survivor will pick up a new showrunner. Neal Baer, who is probably best known for his work with Law & Order: SVU, will head Season 3. The core cast of Keifer Sutherland, Kal Penn, Adan Canto, and Italia Ricci, have been confirmed as returning for Season 3, Deadline also states that negotiations are currently underway with Maggie Q.

The Season 2 finale of Designated Survivor saw President Kirkman (Keifer Sutherland) announce a bid for re-election. TV Line states that Season 3 will see Kirkman “face a political reality — campaigning.” Netflix offers a further insight into where Season 3 will be headed with the following synopsis in regard to the upcoming season.

“What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? Democracy, as we know it, will hang in the balance.”

In addition, Deadline confirms that Season 3 of Designated Survivor will also deal with the reality of “fake news” in regard to political campaigns.

Keifer Sutherland issued the following statement in regard to the renewal.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play President Kirkman for season 3 of Designated Survivor with Netflix, eOne and Neal Baer. I believe this format will allow us to continue to delve deeply into storylines and issues concerning the American electorate that were not previously possible.”

Designated Survivor’s Executive Producer, Mark Gordon, also issued a statement.

“The continuation of the show via Netflix is a win-win for all involved,” he said. “The story of President Kirkman and those around him has not been fully told and we look forward to working with our new partner in continuing the show for a global audience.”

As soon as ABC canceled Designated Survivor, eOne started shopping for a new network according to Deadline. Almost immediately, Netflix showed an interest and discussions began in regard to renewing the series for a third season. However, thanks to Hulu having SVOD rights for the first two seasons, there was some untangling that had to be done in regard to ownership rights before Netflix could finalize the deal.

Production will begin this year on Season 3 of Netflix’s Designated Survivor, with a premiere date set for some time in 2019.