‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Season 11 Cast News: Who Will Bravo TV Choose To Replace Carole Radziwill?

Filming is set to start 'any day' now.

Bravo TV producers are reportedly on the hunt for a new cast member as The Real Housewives of New York City prepares for the start of production on their upcoming 11th season.

According to a new report, the network has been forced to replace cast member Carole Radziwill after she made a sudden exit after Season 10 and is planning to do so with a young new star — not with rumored returnee Jill Zarin.

On September 4, All About the Real Housewives shared a report, claiming Shira Weiss and her website Shira’s Got the Scoop have revealed producers will not be entertaining a potential return from Zarin, despite the ongoing rumors regarding the possibility.

While many fans and followers of The Real Housewives of New York City have hoped to see Zarin or another past cast member return, producers are reportedly unwilling to bring back any former stars. Instead, they are said to be focusing on shaking things up with a new young woman.

As for who that young woman might be, a source told the outlet that Bravo TV producers are hoping to find someone close to Tinsley Mortimer, who will be able to give her dwindling storyline a boost. As fans well know, Mortimer’s main story on the show has been the on-and-off romance between her and her boyfriend, Scott Kluth, as well as her friendship with Carole Radziwill and how it allegedly impacted Radziwill’s relationship with Bethenny Frankel.

“It would have to be someone who is, or would be, a friend to Tinsley. The audience and critics feel that Tinsley makes zero sense on this show, but she has this one last chance to prove herself by returning next season. The most logical thing is to bring someone in who would be a friend to her, especially now with Carole gone,” the source explained, adding that “the Jill Zarin thing is incredibly far-fetched.”

All About the Real Housewives went on to reveal that Naughty Gossip had informed Shira that producers have already “met with a lot of ladies” but “can’t find the right fit yet.”

Carole Radziwill announced her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City in late July with a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.