NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Could Trade Terry Rozier To Phoenix Suns, ‘Hoops Habit’ Suggests

Could Terry Rozier end up being traded to the Phoenix Suns?

Terry Rozier made a big name for himself last season with the Boston Celtics after superstar point guard Kyrie Irving went down with a season-ending injury late in the year. Not only did Rozier have a good regular season, he turned his game up in a big way in the postseason and helped lead the Celtics all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately for Rozier and the Celtics, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were there waiting for them. When everything was said and done, the Celtics couldn’t quite beat the Cavaliers and were sent home.

Things have been relatively quiet in Boston this offseason. Rumors have been swirling about them all offseason long, but the team has not made any big moves. Boston is content with the group of talent that they have already put together and don’t want to disrupt the success they had last season.

Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with Rozier’s name in it quite a bit. Due to his success last season, it has been rumored that plenty of teams will want to acquire him to start. Rozier may also want to have the opportunity to be a starting point guard rather than sitting behind Irving.

Hoops Habit has suggested that one potential landing spot for Rozier could be the Phoenix Suns. Rumors have been coming out that the Suns would like to acquire a starting point guard, which could make this deal make sense.

Suns tried to trade for Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker or Terry Rozier, per @Gambo987 pic.twitter.com/eSGnXiqf40 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2018

The article suggests that the Celtics could trade Rozier to the Suns in exchange for Troy Daniels and a 2019 first-round pick.

Why would the Celtics make that kind of move? Quite simply, they could add another high draft pick to their current group of young players. Getting talented players on team-friendly contracts is how the Celtics have built this roster to the point where it is now.

Phoenix, on the other hand, would have a tough time giving up their first-round pick. Rozier is an extremely talented player at a major position of need, however, which could intrigue them to pull the trigger.

Last season with the Celtics, Rozier ended up averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. In the playoffs he took his game to a new level, averaging 16.5 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebound.

Those numbers show just how talented Rozier is and a glimpse of the star potential that he could develop into.

More than likely, Rozier will stick with the Celtics and be part of something special in Boston in 2018-19. On the other hand, if a team like the Suns make an aggressive offer, Boston might have to consider trading him.