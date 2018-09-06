WWE News: Former DX Member Thinks Shawn Michaels Vs. The Undertaker Will Happen Again

They had one of the best matches in wrestling history, but could they do it all again?

In October, Triple H and The Undertaker will face off for the last time ever at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, and it is being billed as a historic match. This week on Monday Night Raw, Shawn Michaels returned to give his thoughts on the feud and it resulted in a surprise appearance from the “Deadman” himself. One other former member of D-Generation X believes that WWE is actually leading to a rematch between the two legends.

For almost a decade, Shawn Michaels has been retired from in-ring action, and he has stayed true to his word. There are not many wrestlers/superstars who end up staying retired, but the Heartbreak Kid has kept his promise and not hopped back in the ring for “one more match.”

On the other hand, The Undertaker did return to the ring, but he never actually came out and said he had retired. Still, it was the major assumption after his loss to Roman Reigns at last year’s WrestleMania which saw the former champion leave his gear in the middle of the ring.

On Monday, fans were treated to the two legends coming face to face once again, and it certainly appeared as if there was tension in the ring. Sean “X-Pac” Waltman actually believes that WWE was setting things up for another match between Michaels and The Undertaker.

WWE

Waltman recently spoke All In and a number of other topics on X-Pac 12360, but the incident on Raw was a big part of it. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Waltman said he believes that WWE was putting things in place for another iconic match in the future.

“It was a magical moment. First Shawn comes out, and he can carry something on his own just fine as he kills it on the mic every time… Then Taker comes out and it was the best Taker mic work I’ve ever seen. It was tremendous, very compelling between those two. I loved it. “I’m pretty sure, I may be going out on a limb here, but I’m pretty sure this is planting a seed for some kind of Undertaker vs. Shawn [match]. Whether it’s a singles or some kind of a tag or triple-threat or something, I see that as a seed being planted.”

X-Pac went on to say that the match wouldn’t be like their bout at WrestleMania XXVI where “they had one of the greatest matches ever.” That match may only be overshadowed by their match at WrestleMania XXVI which was ridiculously excellent and one of the best of all time.

Even if the match were to happen right now, it has been more than eight years since Shawn Michaels has wrestled a match. Still, it was obvious on Monday Night Raw that he is still in great shape and could probably go with the best of them.

WWE

There is nothing saying that there will ever be “one more match” coming from the Heartbreak Kid, but it sure seemed like that was the direction they were going in on Raw.

If another match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were to happen, it would have to be on the grandest stage and that is WrestleMania. Also, it would likely have to happen next year as it’s hard to imagine WWE waiting for another year and a half to have a match take place between two aging legends. The fans want to see it and it would be interesting, but will they want to possibly tarnish the iconic battles the two have had in the past?