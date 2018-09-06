Donald Trump A ‘True Sociopath,’ Never Been More ‘Terrified And Desperate,’ Says ‘Art Of The Deal’ Co-Writer

Tony Schwartz, who wrote Donald Trump's bestselling book 'The Art of the Deal,' said on Wednesday that he has never seen Trump 'more terrified and desperate' than in his response to an anonymous 'New York Times' op-ed.

As the Inquisitr reported, the New York Times published an anonymous op-ed piece Wednesday by someone claiming to be a “senior” Donald Trump administration official that blasted Trump as “amoral,” and stated that “many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations,” the anonymous author wrote. “I would know. I am one of them.”

Trump on Wednesday evening delivered a lengthy, rambling, off-the-cuff speech attempting to defend himself, as CNN reported — and in that speech, according to a man who knows Trump well and wrote Trump’s bestselling 1987 book The Art of the Deal, Trump appeared “terrified.”

“I have never seen Trump look more terrified and desperate than he did tonight trying to explain why he is a great president as his own senior officials turn against him publicly and the walls close in tighter each day,” wrote Trump’s ghostwriter Tony Schwartz on his Twitter account.

“We have a true sociopath as president,’ Schwartz concluded.

In fact, Schwartz ended his Twitter message with the hashtag “#25th Amendment,” a reference to the process under the constitution by which, as the Inquisitr has reported, a president may be removed from office by his cabinet members and ultimately by Congress, on the grounds that he is mentally unfit to hold the office.

‘Art of the Deal’ co-writer Tony Schwartz, who says that Trump is ‘a true sociopath.’ Thos Robinson / Getty Images

“Can you believe it? Anonymous. Meaning gutless – a gutless editorial,” Trump said in his spontaneous remarks on Wednesday, according to a report by the Atlantic Journal- Constitution . “We’re doing a great job. The poll numbers are through the roof, our poll numbers are great, and guess what? Nobody’s going to come even close to beating me in 2020, because of what we’ve done. We’ve done more than anybody ever thought possible, and it’s not even two years.”

Far from being “through the roof,” Trump’s poll numbers have declined sharply over the past two weeks, and remain at historic lows, according to the average of all Trump approval rating polls compiled by the data site FiveThirtyEight.

As of Wednesday, Trump’s average approval rating was an anemic 39.9 percent, down from 42.3 percent on August 20. At the 594-day mark of their terms, every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954 has enjoyed higher approval ratings than Trump has now.

Watch Trump’s speech, that prompted Schwartz to describe him as “terrified and desperate,” in the CNN video below.

The anonymous op-ed was published the day after excerpts from a new book by acclaimed investigative reporter Ben Woodward portrayed the Trump administration as experiencing a collective “nervous breakdown,” as the Inquisitr reported.