‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers And Speculation: New Names Emerge As Possible Season 27 ‘DWTS’ Contestants

Who are the latest celebrities said to be possible Season 27 'Dancing with the Stars' contestants?

Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars debuts later this month and spoilers are starting to emerge about the contestants and partnerships that everybody will see on DWTS this fall. The first official pairing has been revealed and rumors are swirling about a handful of others. What are the latest names to emerge as supposed dancers this fall?

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, former Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon will be on Season 27. Nancy’s participation was revealed this week on Good Morning America, and she’ll be partnering with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing with the Stars spoilers have teased that Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile will also be on DWTS this fall, but it hasn’t been revealed for certain who his partner will be. It looks like a fair number of spoiler fans are starting to think that Joe may be with Val’s fiancee, current champion Jenna Johnson.

Now, ET Online shares another couple of names. Dancing with the Stars spoilers detail that Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton will be on DWTS in Season 27, and this will generate a lot of excitement among viewers.

As many will remember, Retton stood out at the 1984 Los Angeles games when she won the all-around gold medal as well as two individual bronze and two individual silver medals. It’s not uncommon for DWTS to cast Olympic gymnasts on the show, but bringing in someone like Mary Lou is something of a change of pace and should spark a lot of buzz.

In addition, it seems that model Alexis Ren is slated to join the next DWTS crew of contestants. Ren initially drew attention via Instagram, and since making a name for herself as a model and social media influencer, she has been featured in Sports Illustrated and Maxim.

There had been some speculation that actress Sarah Michelle Gellar might be a cast member this fall. However, the site says that she is not expected to join the cast.

Dancing with the Stars spoilers have seemingly pieced together that Sharna Burgess will partner with Nashville radio personality Bobby Bones, and there are hints that Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley has maybe been convinced to do the show.

Artem Chigvintsev has a partner based in Park City, Utah, with speculation swirling that he may have a Paralympic athlete. Lindsay Arnold’s partner is in Texas, and she’s suspected to be with an athlete too. Cheryl Burke is back again on Dancing with the Stars, and spoilers suggest that she’ll be dancing with Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, who plays Fernando.

Right now, ABC hasn’t shared when or how they will reveal the full Season 27 DWTS cast. At this point, only Nancy and Val are official, but additional Dancing with the Stars spoilers should be emerging over the next few days.