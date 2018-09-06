Chrissy Teigen Dances At ‘GQ Men Of The Year Awards’ On Instagram, John Legend Wins Big

The couple celebrated a big win for John Legend.

Power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a lot to celebrate today. The couple attended the star-studded GQ Men of the Year Awards.

GQ reports that John Legend won an award this year for “Hugo Boss Most Stylish Man.” According to the magazine, “John Legend is to style what Roger Federer is to the tennis court – effortless, graceful and with no lack of elan. But perhaps most importantly, our next winner told GQ that the key to being the most stylish man in the world is to always ‘listen to your wife.'”

The couple looked appropriately stylish in an Instagram video the Teigen posted today. The video shows Legend and Teigen seated together at a table in the elegant awards venue. Legend looks handsome in a trim black suit with bow tie. Teigen dazzles in a shimmering metallic outfit with a deep-cut V-neckline. The couple looks on as they show off their dance moves in unison, both shaking their shoulders. They seem to be having the best time in the room.

Teigen posted the video with the simple caption, “GQ.” Fans of the star responded with over 229,000 likes and 1,700 comments in 45 minutes. The video also received over 922,000 views.

Fans flooded the post with positive comments, expressing love and admiration for the adorable couple. One user commented, “Love your photos and messages especially the crazy ones that most celebrates won’t because your expressing yourself and not what your supposed to post thanks for being original and with #nofilter.”

Legend also shared a post on his Instagram commemorating the big night. The post features two photos. In the first photo, the couple lounges on a luxurious sofa in front of bookshelves. Legend holds an issue of GQ with his photo on the cover. Teigen lies on the couch next to him, with one leg draped over her husband and the other shot straight up in the air, showing off her toned legs and a glamorous stiletto heel. More of Teigen’s outfit is visible here, revealing fringe details. The second photo is a close up of the magazine cover, showing Legend seated on a white piano, wearing a burgundy velvet jacket, black slacks, and black bow tie. The cover reads “John Legend – Most Stylish Man” in gold letters. The issue is titled “the 21st Annual GQ Awards Special Issue.”

Legend captioned the post, “My first GQ cover! #BritishGQ#GQMenOfTheYear,” and received over 90,000 likes in an hour.