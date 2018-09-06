‘Will & Grace’: See The Hilarious Promo For The Upcoming Season

‘Being single is so last season!’

After being rebooted in 2017 after an 11-year absence from television, the comedy Will & Grace was a smash hit for NBC. Both old and new fans couldn’t get enough of the funny foursome — Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Karen (Megan Mullally), and Jack (Sean Hayes) — who only shot 16 episodes for their first season back on the air.

So, what can be expected during Season 2 (or Season 10, if you count the series’ original run) of the groundbreaking series?

For starters, viewers will get two additional episodes of Will & Grace during the 2018 to 2019 television year, as the peacock network ordered 18 half-hour shows.

The Emmy-nominated series has also announced a bevy of guest stars for its upcoming season, including Alec Baldwin, Minnie Driver, Chelsea Handler, Mary McCormack, and Adam Rippon.

Actor David Schwimmer will appear in a five-episode arc, the Inquisitr previously reported. He will be playing a love interest for interior designer Grace, and will be the total opposite of his Friends‘ character, Ross Geller.

Then, it was announced that former lawyer Will was getting a paramour in the form of actor Matt Bomer. The former Suits star is playing a “smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor,” the Inquisitr noted in late August.

While new lovers for Karen and Jack have yet to be revealed, it seems as if they too will be in search of significant others based on the newly released promo from NBC.

In the “Who’s Getting Married This Season?” clip uploaded to YouTube on September 4, the four main characters of Will & Grace are all at an outdoor wedding. Etta James’ classic song “At Last” plays in the background as the lovelorn quartet throw their glasses of alcohol in the air and push people, including waiters and bridesmaids, out of the way to try to be the one that catches the bride’s bouquet.

The words “Being single is so last season” pop up on the screen, and then the flowers crash into the wedding cake, which has the show’s premiere date on it.

As the superstition goes, the person that captures the bouquet is the very next person that will be wed. And, as most fans of Will & Grace know, for these people to toss away alcoholic beverages, especially Karen, it must mean that they really, really want to be part of a married couple.

Watch the hilarious promo below.

The new season of Will & Grace is slated to premiere on NBC on Thursday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.