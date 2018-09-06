Jinger Duggar Vuolo Wishes Husband Jeremy A Happy Birthday With A Sweet Love Letter

It's Jeremy Vuolo's birthday and Jinger Duggar is helping her husband celebrate.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo may just be a match made in Heaven. At least that’s how it appears to be. The former soccer player is celebrating his birthday today. Jeremy just turned 31. He is now seven years older than his wife, at least for the next three months. The 24-year-old reality star not only sent him some birthday love, but she also wrote up a lengthy note on all of the things that she loves about him on social media.

The Duggar daughter obviously loves her man as she wrote on her Instagram. Her birthday wish turned into a sweet love letter to her husband of almost two years.

Jinger started out by admitting how much she loves being with him 24/7. Not many couples can say the same. She also told him that she loves everything about him. She went on to list quite a few things that have captured her heart.

“I love everything about you. From your laugh, to your smile, your beautiful eyes, your sense of humor, your incredible fashion sense, your adventurous spirit, your diligence, your compassionate heart, your selflessness, your love for those around you, and most of all, your love for Christ.”

Jeremy is a pastor at Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas. Jinger Duggar moved there to be with him when they got married in 2016. Their faith is what brought them together and has apparently continued to be important to them throughout their marriage. Along with the mushy note, Jinger included a few photos as well. One was a cute snap of the couple being a little goofy with each other. The new mom is glowing just a month after having a baby.

These two lovebirds have done things a little differently than the other Duggar siblings, such as waiting almost a year to have a baby. Jinger also broke the mold when she started wearing pants and shorts. It sounds like this girl may be even more in love with her husband than ever, as she expressed at the end of her post.

“Thank you for being the most incredible husband, father & friend a girl could ever ask for! Baby, when I am with you there’s no place I’d rather be! I love you with all of my heart and always will. Love your girl forever, Jing.”

The rest of the Duggar family also wished Jeremy a happy birthday on Facebook. Fans flooded Jinger’s timeline to give their birthday blessings as well

The couple met through Ben and Jessa Seewald and fell for each other as they were on a missions trip together in Central America in 2015. They got married the following year and now have a baby girl together.