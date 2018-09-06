The Top 5 Models To Follow On Instagram During New York Fashion Week 2018

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, if you can’t be there in person, one of the best ways to follow the action from anywhere in the world is via Instagram. While following the brand pages of the top designers does provide some good snaps, the best pictures find their way to the Instagram feeds of the models working the runways and tackling a seemingly endless stream of photoshoots. There are plenty of familiar faces walking the runways this year, as well as a crop of hot up-and-comers that are turning heads and getting some press.

The best way to get the most of following New York Fashion Week on Instagram is to have a mix of established models with some new faces to provide photos from a mix of events. Obviously to all fashion fans, Bella and Gigi Hadid are great to follow on Instagram regardless of what week it is. They always have some excellent pics from whatever shot they are working on, and generally have professionally taken snaps when they work the runway to share as well. Sexy, funny, and invited to all the best events this week, the sisters need to be on any fan’s follow list. Bella Hadid’s Instagram is up to almost 20 million followers now, while her sister is at 43 million.

Ayun Tingting, better know as just Ting, is a Chinese model based out of New York, where she is a grad student, who was discovered on Instagram according to Vogue UK. One of her friends sent her picture to Anita Britton, and from there a model was born. She was almost immediately booked for a gig with Miu Miu, and became a staple of Haute Couture shows, so it is no surprise she will be very busy during New York Fashion Week 2018.

Irina Shayk, Russian supermodel and the face of Intimissimi lingerie, will be in full force working the runway multiple days. Many people remember her for her previous relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, and her current one with Bradley Cooper. With a resume including gigs for almost every heavy hitter in the fashion industry over the past decade, Shayk is always one to watch.

Ashley Graham is a plus-sized model that is never hurting for work, and is always busy working the runway every New York Fashion Week. Graham is considered the face of the revolution to stray away from impossibly skinny models toward models that better reflect what the average woman is built like.

If Kaia Gerber looks familiar, it is probably because she favors her famous supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. At 17, Gerber has already made a name for herself as a hardworking model that, like her mother, would walk as many shows as was necessary to take care of business. She will be walking multiple times this week, and don’t be surprised if her mother is on hand to see what her girl can do.

With New York Fashion Week just getting underway, there will be plenty of great photos posted on these Instagram accounts whenever they take the runway. If you can follow these accounts, you will stay up to date on what is going on with most major brands, and also get a little gossip now and then by reading the captions.