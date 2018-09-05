Kylie Jenner & Stormi Get Up Close And Personal In Instagram Story

Kylie Jenner is one of the world’s most recognizable faces on Instagram, and by the look of things, baby Stormi is going to be following right in her mother’s footsteps.

Stormi is a regular guest on Jenner’s Instagram stories and she made another adorable appearance tonight in Jenner’s latest video. Jenner held Stormi to the camera as a makeup artist laid down the cosmetics entrepreneur’s foundation. Stormi was relaxed and staring directly at the camera while holding tightly on to her mother’s new-look blonde hair.

“Holding onto my hair is the new thing,” Jenner captioned the video.

This is just the latest post in Jenner’s prolific commitment to social media. Jenner and Stormi were only starring in front of the camera this past weekend when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet channeled her older sister Kim as she posed by the pool with Stormi in her lap. Stormi looked as cute as ever as she was protected from the sun in a cream bathing suit with a matching straw hat.

Since Stormi’s birth, she’s taken a central part in Jenner’s life even going so far as to play a role in her beauty empire. In a video that Jenner took part in as part of a cover shoot for Vogue Australia, Jenner was asked to explain how she defines beauty. “Beauty to me means being yourself. Beauty to me means Stormi,” said Jenner in response.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Later in the video, she goes into depth about what Stormi means to her and how it’s changed her approach to life. “Creating life was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. It’s hard to explain why. It’s just when you’ve experienced it you understand,” said Jenner.

As to how she’ll approach things once Stormi gets older and has to make the same makeup and beauty decisions as her mother, as well as potentially play a role in extending Jenner’s empire into another generation, Jenner said, “A beauty lesson that I want to pass on to Stormi is probably just be carefree and experiment and let her experiment with her look and who she wants to be.”

Jenner and Stormi made another public appearance following the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when the pair starred in some Instagram photos posted by her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“I’ll forever protect that smile,” said Scott as he held Stormi up to the camera, with the baby looking as happy and photogenic as ever.