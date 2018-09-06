‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday, September 5: Phyllis Loses Dina!

While Phyllis took a phone call, Dina walked away.

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, September 5, brings Lily’s first day in jail, a scary moment for Phyllis, Summer’s return, and everybody but Mariah suspecting that Tessa is hiding something.

Lily (Christel Khalil) cried in her cell while looking at family photos. Then, back at home Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexi Stevenson) struggled to make it through breakfast on the first day of school. He urges the kids to keep moving forward, and then Cane told them they’d get to visit Lily tomorrow. Ultimately, Sam started crying, and Cane went to take care of him, while the twins finished getting prepared for school.

At Hamilton Winters Group, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is shocked that Devon (Bryton James) was still there. He told her about Lily’s sentencing and explained he couldn’t get much work done. Devon informed his ex-girlfriend that he ended up speaking up for Lily, but that it didn’t mean that he forgave her. Mariah consoled him that Lily would likely get out earlier due to good behavior. Then Nate (Brooks Darnell) showed up and suggested Devon visit Lily, but he declined.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) finally arrived home to a huge shock — Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) left her a note that they’d moved out. She ran off to find them. At the Abbott mansion, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Phyllis discussed Summer’s return. Phyllis promised him that Phyllis Jr. had no idea what her mother was capable of. Then, Dina (Marla Adams) showed up and wanted to watch On the Waterfront featuring “dreamy” Marlon Brando.

Phyllis admitted she’s impressed with the way Kyle dotes on his grandmother, and he said that watching movies like that made Dina happy, so that’s all that mattered. Unfortunately, Summer arrived, and she was hopping mad. She and Phyllis began to argue, and their argument upset Dina, so Kyle asked them to take it outside. He ended up dragging Summer out of the house, and Phyllis joined Dina in watching the movie.

Then Phyllis suggested that Dina come with her for a walk, but unfortunately, Phyllis took a phone call, and Dina wondered off alone. In a panic, Phyllis tried unsuccessfully to locate her. However, Kyle told her to relax and found Dina with the tracking device he put in Dina’s purse.

Finally, at Crimson Lights, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) fell way behind on her new job, but Mariah showed up and helped her get through the rush and gave her tips on the next rush. Summer and Kyle showed up, and he joked with Summer about her “cruise.” When Mariah and Tessa showed up with their arms around each other Summer asked, “Is this a thing?” The girls simply ignored Summer and made fun of her cruise after working a mere three months. When Tessa and Mariah left, Summer texted Billy to ask if he wanted to see her tan lines.

Tessa walked over to Devon and asked him for $20,000, but he didn’t believe her and told her she’d already blown her second chance with him. Later Devon told Mariah he didn’t believe Tessa’s reasons for needing the money.

