Trump Says Anonymous ‘New York Times’ Op-ed Is ‘Gutless’

The president says the failing newspaper wouldn't exist without him and that the piece is 'gutless editorial.'

The Inquistr recently reported that the New York Times recently published an essay by a senior official in the Trump administration who wished to remain anonymous. The piece gives a view from someone who claims to be working inside the White House as part of a group that tries to thwart Trump’s plans from within.

According to Politico, the piece, titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” states,

“We believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic. That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.”

The author also admits that members of the president’s Cabinet considered pushing Trump out of office, but dismissed the idea. “Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “The individual behind this piece has chosen to deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States. He is not putting country first, but putting himself and his ego ahead of the will of the American people. This coward should do the right thing and resign.”

President Trump has never been shy about speaking his mind and as expected, he didn’t hesitate to address the op-ed directly. His comments about it were made in the East Room and he referred to it as “gutless”.

President Trump called the op-ed about him “gutless”. Getty Images

“So when you tell me about some anonymous source within the administration, probably who’s failing and probably here for all the wrong reasons, now, and The New York Times‘ is failing. If I weren’t here, I believe The New York Times probably wouldn’t even exist.”

Trump has often called several news outlets “fake news”. He also believes that the news and social media have a negative bias against him. The Inquisitr recently reported Trump believes Google purposely rigs their search engine to show negative news stories about him.

The Times pointed out that its decision to publish the op-ed anonymously was made because it was “the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers.” However, The Times also added that the newspaper does know the identity of the author.