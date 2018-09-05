‘American Horror Story’ Trailer: Get Ready For The ‘Apocalypse’ Boot Camp And ‘Murder House’/’Coven’ Mash-Up

Watch as the end of the world occurs and Sarah Paulson's new character takes over!

Yesterday, FX dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming Season 8 of their American Horror Story franchise. Subtitled, Apocalypse, the trailer didn’t reveal much about the details of the new season, but it did definitively confirm that Season 1 and 3 (Murder House and Coven, respectively) would blend in the new season as the world comes to a grinding halt.

The new trailer was captioned, “A glimpse of what tomorrow brings…” and, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seemed likely that FX was going to reveal more information today.

Which they did.

This new information has come via a more in-depth trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse dropped on their official Twitter account.

The first trailer teased the end of the world as we know it and the new trailer for AHS: Apocalypse that was released today expands on that concept. Opening with the words, “No need for the rules anymore, the chaos has won,” the trailer shows a desolate landscape indicating the apocalypse has already hit. The clip then goes on to show multiple characters from Apocalypse declaring that the end of the world has happened.

FX

Included in the lineup of new AHS: Apocalypse characters is Sarah Paulson’s. Known as Venerable, according to the Hollywood Reporter, this character revels in the end of the world occurring and sets up what appears to be a survival camp for a group of people. There are two rules inside her new domain.

You may never leave the building, due to the danger of radiation contamination. No unauthorized copulation. No exception.

The first rule is fairly self-explanatory. However, the second one seems to be more a personal reason rather than a practical one and it will be interesting to find out just why Venerable is against it. However, later in the AHS: Apocalypse trailer, Venerable does reveal that she is pleased to be able to “remold” the world as she sees fit. So, it seems likely that Season 8 will deal with just how Venerable wants the world to be shaped after its downfall. It will also be interesting to see if she had anything to do with civilization’s collapse.

While the trailer released by FX yesterday seemed to focus on the merging of Murder House and Coven, today’s new trailer seems intent on setting the scene on how Apocalypse will unfold. However, some of the old gang still show up. The witches in Coven are present, and so too is the Rubber Man from Murder House.

You can view the brand new trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse below. But please be aware, thanks to some low-level swearing, that this trailer should be considered NSFW (Not Safe For Work).

It’s our world now. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #AHSApocalypse. pic.twitter.com/p0CEtReoyU — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 5, 2018

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere on FX on September 12.