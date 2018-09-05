New England Patriots QB Tom Brady Still Thinks He Can Play Five More NFL Seasons

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady is still hoping to play five more NFL seasons.

Tom Brady has been one of the main faces of the NFL for quite some time, and has helped keep the New England Patriots as Super Bowl favorites in the AFC for years. Just last year, the Patriots came up just short of winning another Lombardi Trophy, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

While Brady has been a superstar throughout his entire career, age is beginning to become a topic of discussion. Brady is 41-years-old entering the 2018 NFL season. His production has not decreased, but some are beginning to wonder how much longer Brady will be playing football.

In a recent interview shared by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Brady stated that he is still hoping to play five more NFL seasons. He did mention that he knows that goal won’t be easy to accomplish.

“It will be a challenge for me. I don’t think it’s going to be easy. It’s f–king going to be hard to do. I think it’s going to be very hard to do. But I think I can do it.”

He did admit that retirement has been on his mind and that he knows the end of his career is coming quickly.

“I think about it more now than I used to. I think I’m seeing there’s definitely an end coming.”

Tom Brady still haunts Jon Gruden pic.twitter.com/NXf3Xzrerv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 5, 2018

Even with thoughts of retirement in his head, Brady is still one of the league’s best quarterbacks. He put together another huge campaign last year for the Patriots, completing 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Those numbers helped propel Brady to the NFL MVP Award.

New England is hoping that Brady can stick around for another five seasons. There have been rumors that head coach Bill Belichick could call it quits when Brady retires. If that is the case, the Patriots will be entering a new era of football, which is something that fans don’t want to see happen anytime soon.

Brady would be 46 years old if he plays five more years. That number is not touched by very many NFL players, regardless of their position.

It will be interesting to see what the next few years have in store for Brady. Winning another Super Bowl is obviously his main goal, but continued individual success is a must.

Expect to see Brady put together another big year in 2018. New England is once again viewed as the favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl and anything less would be a major failure to a perfectionist like Brady.