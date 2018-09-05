‘Bachelor Nation’ News: Fan-Favorite ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Finds Love With ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Cutie

There's a new couple within 'Bachelor Nation' and fans can definitely get behind this new pairing

News has just emerged of a new Bachelor franchise romance, and this one will surely get fans buzzing. People have been wrapped up in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise this summer and the finale airs next week. However, a big social media post has just revealed that two veterans from the franchise found love on their own, without television cameras being involved.

This week, everybody watched as Eric Bigger and Angela Amezcua shared a romantic date on Bachelor in Paradise and talked about how they were both “all-in” with their relationship. Unfortunately, just a matter of hours later Cassandra Ferguson arrived and Eric walked away from what he’d developed with Angela to give things a shot with Cassandra.

Angela Amezcua headed home heartbroken, but fans will be excited to hear that she has found someone new and she looks very happy. Her new beau is someone who first captured the hearts of viewers this past spring on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette, and everybody was devastated when an injury sent him home early: Clay Harbor.

Fans had been hoping that Clay would be one of the contestants on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, but it seems he’d decided he needed to focus on his injury and recovery. Luckily, it looks like he found love thanks to BIP anyway.

The news started with some teases on Tuesday via Harbor’s Instagram Stories. He was working on a long drive to visit family out of state, so he started answering questions.

It quickly became apparent that Clay is no longer single, and he shared teases indicating that his gal is someone from the franchise who appeared on this current season. Clay went on to say he’d do a “Woman Crush Wednesday” Instagram post to reveal who she was, and it’s Angela.

While Clay and Angela haven’t shared the full story yet, apparently they have fellow Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Chris Randone to thank for setting them up with one another. It’s not clear exactly when the relationship between Harbor and Amezcua began, but it looks like it’s been long enough that the two are comfortable going public now that her time on BIP is over.

Harbor shared the same photo of him with Amezcua on his Twitter page, noting that if he had a rose he’d give it to Angela every time. Others within the franchise are going crazy over this pairing and it seems that everybody adores the idea of these two being together.

Could Clay Harbor and Angela Amezcua be the next big couple to make it thanks to the Bachelor franchise? It’s too early to say that yet, but it does look like these two are quite smitten with one another and fans are there for it.