Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Enjoy Dinner Date With Steamy Make-Out Session

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were apparently all about dessert during their dinner date at the famous New York City Italian restaurant Carbone over the Labor Day weekend. Once the couple’s pasta dishes were delivered to their table, the two proceeded to engage in a steamy make-out session the entire night, as reported by People.

Nothing says love like Italian food, or at least this seems to be the case for Ariana Grande, 25, and Pete Davidson, 24, who decided to step out for a nice Italian meal at the Greenwich Village restaurant on Sunday. However, once their dinner arrived, the duo decided to forgo actually eating their main course and instead skipped straight to dessert as one source at the scene told the media outlet that they “were just making out over pasta all night. It was iconic.”

Grande and Davidson must have been sitting opposite each other as the source went on to say that at some point during their “iconic” lip-locking, “Pete even moved to the other side of the booth to make out some more.”

The couple wasn’t completely oblivious to those around them, as they did take a quick break to take a photo with a fan before going back to being all over each other.

“When they first got there they went to the bathroom together and were holding hands,” the source added.

Also dining at the restaurant on Sunday night was GQ magazine writer Cam Wolf, who couldn’t help but take to his Twitter to share what he witnessed, as it was a “dream come true” for him.

watching ariana grande and pete davidson makeout at carbone is a real dream come true — CAM WOLF (@camjwolf) September 3, 2018

The “God Is A Woman” singer and the Saturday Night Live star recently made their debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. The couple got engaged in June after only dating for a month and quickly became one of the hottest celebrity couples of the summer.

Since making their red carpet debut, both parties have been sharing more intimate details about their relationship. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the “Pete Davidson” crooner recently went on gal-pal Nicki Minaj’s radio show, Queen Radio, and gushed about the first time her fiance kissed her.

“It was so cute. He asked my permission to kiss me,” she said. Grande described the kiss as being “really sweet” and “really sexy.”

s∀WΛ ???? A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 21, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

The “R.E.M.” singer also recently revealed that she immediately developed a huge crush on Davidson after meeting him in 2016 when she performed on SNL. She had even joked to her tour manager that she was “literally” going to marry Davidson someday.

In a recent interview with Variety, Davidson revealed that he never saw marriage in his future until he met Grande.

“I never thought I’d meet anyone like her. I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry,” he said.

Davidson also shared that he had proposed to Grande in a very non-traditional way when they were laying in bed together. Grande herself has expressed her relief that her fiance chose not to propose on bended knee.

The couple has not yet set a wedding date, and multiple sources have reported that they are in no rush to get married.