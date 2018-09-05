‘The New York Times’ Publishes Rare Anonymous Op-Ed From White House Staffer

The author offers a harsh criticism of President Trump from within the administration

In an unusual move, the New York Times decided the only way to deliver a perspective the publication judges important to the readers was to run an essay despite the wish of the author — a senior official in the Trump administration— to remain anonymous.

The opinion piece titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” offers the view from an alleged White House staffer who says is part of a group working to thwart part of president’s agenda from within.

“The Times‘s Opinion desk has taken the rare step of publishing an anonymous Op-Ed essay. We did so at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure,” the Op-Ed’s disclaimer reads. “We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers.”

The author contends that many of Donald Trump’s own senior officials are putting plans in place to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.

“I would know. I am one of them,” the author wrote.

The writer wants to clarify that this is not the type of resistance often associated with the left, which is “hellbent on his downfall.” These are people in the administration who want to see it succeed, but are afraid Trump is going to jeopardize the progress the administration has made so far.

“That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office,” the piece states.

The author holds nothing back, taking a jab at what the alleged White House official calls the root of the problem: Trump’s amorality. Trump, the essay contends, has no discernible principles that guide him in his decision-making process. Trump, the writer argues, holds none of the ideals held dear by conservatives and the Republican Party, adding that the president’s impulses tend to be anti-trade and anti-democratic.

“Although he was elected as a Republican, the president shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives: free minds, free markets and free people. At best, he has invoked these ideals in scripted settings. At worst, he has attacked them outright,” the author states.

The president fails to maintain his focus during meetings, often going on repetitive rants and steering off topic, the author contends. The administration’s accomplishment so far — effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military, the piece cites — have come despite, and not because, of Trump.

Trump’s behavior, the writer says, is even worse than what the public might see. That’s thanks to the “unsung heroes” Trump has in the White House in the form of aides who have gone to great lengths to contain the president’s bad decision to the West Wing.

“It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t,” the author says.