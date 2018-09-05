Are ‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer And Boyfriend Scott Kluth Ready To Get Engaged?

Tinsley Mortimer is telling all about the current status of her on-again, off-again romance with boyfriend Scott Kluth.

Tinsley Mortimer and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Kluth, could be on the verge of an engagement.

During filming on the three-part Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 reunion, Mortimer spoke to reunion host Andy Cohen about their future and the reason behind their frequent breakups.

“It’s never anything specific, which is the most annoying,” Mortimer explained, according to a September 4 report from All About the Real Housewives. “It’d be easy if it were something specific and you could say that’s why.”

According to Mortimer, living in two different cities, she in New York City and him in Chicago, can be challenging at times. Although she and Kluth do take regular trips together and travel to spend time with one another, Mortimer admitted she doesn’t always feel like she’s Kluth’s top priority. Instead, she realizes the importance of his career and the amount of time he has to spend working.

“The distance is difficult, but also he’s so focused on his work and he’s so busy that he starts to feel like he can’t do both. He can’t have me in his life and do both,” she explained.

Despite their challenges, Mortimer said she and Kluth may become engaged sooner rather than later.

“I see us engaged soonish. And I do because that is something we talk about,” she said.

“I want Scott. I love Scott,” Tinsley said.

As fans saw during an early episode of the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, Tinsley Mortimer has made it perfectly clear that she wants to get married. She even filmed a scene for the network that featured her and her mom at a bridal boutique where the socialite-turned-reality-star tried on a number of wedding gowns.

Although many fans were convinced a wedding was looming after watching Mortimer try on gowns, she confirmed shortly after the episode aired that she and Kluth had split.

“We are on a break right now. Look, it’s so hard to be in a relationship, particularly when we don’t live in the same town. He’s in Chicago, so busy with CouponCabin,” she said in June. “We’re broken up right now. But I’ll tell you this, we break up all the time.”

Weeks later, the couple was together once again.

To see more of Tinsley Mortimer and her co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 reunion special, starting at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.