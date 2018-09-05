Ben Affleck Reunites With Shauna Sexton During Break From Rehab, Reports ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Ben Affleck and Playboy model Shauna Sexton appear to be going strong, despite the flurry of rumors about the couple when Affleck was checked into rehab back in August.

Today Affleck was spotted for the first time since he entered rehab on August 22, exercising outside of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, where his current treatment allows him to go for a few hours each day as long as he is accompanied by his sober coach and therapist, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

At about the same time, a car belonging to Sexton was seen outside of Affleck’s house. Entertainment Tonight reports that Affleck didn’t break off contact with the model when he checked into rehab for the third time and has been talking to her regularly.

“He had stayed in touch with Shauna the entire time he was in rehab and the people at the facility and friends had huge concerns about it because she isn’t sober,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She is a huge, red flag to everyone that is trying to support Ben with his process. Shauna is giving him false confidence and that is their biggest concern.”

The source also mentioned to the outlet that Affleck’s estranged wife Jennifer Garner isn’t happy that the relationship is ongoing, “frustrated” by the behavior of Affleck.

Affleck and Sexton were spotted together multiple times in between Affleck’s breakup with Saturday Night Live writer Lindsay Shookus in August and Affleck’s return to rehab only a few weeks later. The pair were caught together picking up some fast-food at Jack in the Box as well as on a more formal occasion when they dined together at Nobu Malibu.

Sexton has faced plenty of accusations that she was the one to get the 46-year-old actor off the wagon, eventually responding to a comment in an Instagram photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine.

“It’s so bizarre to me that you follow me and have the energy to come to the comments section strictly to comment something negative,” wrote Sexton. “It’s even more bizarre to me that you can somehow correlate someone’s poor decisions to anyone other than that person. Never drank around or with him for the record. Don’t pollute your brain with tabloid and media bullsh*t. Form an educated opinion on things if you do decide to. Love yourself a little harder. Radiate kindness. Spread words of encouragement.”