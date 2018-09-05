‘RHONJ’s Joe Giudice Pleads With Judge To Allow Him To Stay In The U.S. Amid Deportation Proceedings

Will Joe Giudice be sent back to Italy?

Joe Giudice is hoping a judge will allow him to remain in the United States with his family, instead of deporting him back to his native country of Italy.

According to a Radar Online report on September 5, Giudice recently attended a court hearing in Pennsylvania amid the deportation proceedings and told the judge he wants to stay in New Jersey with his wife, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and their four children.

The outlet confirmed Giudice had attended his hearing via teleconference from the federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, where he has been serving a 41-month prison term for charges of bank and wire fraud.

Currently, Giudice is said to be in active removal proceedings but is attempting to fight back against his potential deportation in immigration court.

“The question is whether a termination is appropriate,” Immigration Judge Ellington told the court, before addressing Giudice’s lawyer, Jerard Gonzalez. “You think Mr. Giudice should not be deported because he did not commit crimes that warrant deportation. And you think that even if he is deportable, he should be allowed to cancel deportation proceedings, correct?”

“Yes your honor,” he replied.

Judge Ellington then announced that he would be making a decision regarding whether or not Giudice was qualified for a cancellation of his deportation by the 1st of October.

“If I find he is eligible for cancellation of removal or that he should not be deported, the government prosecutors have a right to appeal,” Judge Ellington concluded. “Mr. Giudice, we met a few months ago, I know your case very well. Is there anything you would like to say?”

Appearing defeated, Giudice reportedly threw his hands in the air, shook his head, and sighed.

“I’ve been here my whole life, I wouldn’t know what to do in any other country,” he explained to the court. “I want to stay here.”

According to another report shared by Radar Online months ago, Joe Giudice’s wife, Teresa Giudice, is in complete denial about the proceedings taking place against her husband.

“Teresa is saying that she isn’t going to court for the hearing,” a source close to the reality star explained. “She just can’t take the stress, and she believes nothing will happen anyway, so she doesn’t need to be there.”

“Teresa has never admitted Joe is going to get deported. She lives in a fantasy world,” another insider claimed. “She just believes everything is going to be ok.”

Giudice’s next hearing is set to take place on October 10.