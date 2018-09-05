Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Get Matching Tattoos

If you need a signal that things are getting serious between Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, look no further than each of their forearms, where the pair sport suspiciously matching tattoos, according to reports from E! News.

While the couple is rumored to have been dating for about a year, they’ve managed to keep the relationship under wraps with no official confirmation. That becomes hard to deny with this latest piece of ink, and it could be a subtle way for the pair to confirm their romance. The tattoo was first spotted when Johnson was in attendance at a photocall for her upcoming feature Suspiria, premiering at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. In several photos, it can be confirmed that just below the elbow on her left arm Johnson was rocking an infinity sign with two Xs.

Martin showed off his new ink while attending an event held by S.E.A. Jeans, where photographs show that he has the very same tattoo in almost exactly the same spot.

The relationship between Johnson and Martin goes back to at least 2017 when Johnson and Martin were seen separately walking through Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France. Johnson was also photographed in a Coldplay sound booth during one of the band’s shows in Argentina, and rumors flew that onlookers had seen the pair in an embrace during some downtime when the band performed in Israel.

First comes love, then comes ma–tching tattoos? https://t.co/uixAIVtdva — E! News (@enews) September 5, 2018

The rumors became more concrete at the beginning of 2018 when the couple was spotted on what seemed to be a date at Soho House in Malibu, California. Both Johnson and Martin arrived at the dinner in Martin’s car and after about two hours enjoying themselves they left in the same vehicle. Later that same night, paparazzi snapped the pair getting comfortable on the beach.

“They had their arms wrapped around each other and were very affectionate,” an eyewitness told E! News, who originally reported the story. “She had her head on his shoulder and was leaning into him. They stopped to gaze out at the water and look for dolphins.”

Only a few weeks later the pair were seen together attending the 60th birthday talk show host superstar Ellen DeGeneres.

Later in 2018, Johnson’s mother, the actress Melanie Griffith almost spilled the beans about the official status of the couple when she was asked about Martin in an interview.

“I adore him!” Griffith told People.”But she is very private about her life and I respect that.”

Martin has two children with the actress Gwyneth Paltrow.