Michael Moore Believes That Gwen Stafani Caused Donald Trump To Run For President

Moore posits provocative theory ahead of 'Fahrenheit 11/9' debut.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore revealed the shocking notion that he believes Donald Trump’s jealously over Gwen Stafani caused Trump to run for president in 2016 ahead of his upcoming film Fahrenheit 11/9, which is a play on the title of Moore’s most successful film, Fahrenheit 9/11.

Moore told the Hollywood Reporter that Trump wanted to make a statement to NBC after he learned that Gwen Stefani made more as a coach on The Voice then he made on The Apprentice.

“He’d been talking about running for president since 1988, but he didn’t really want to be president. There’s no penthouse in the White House. And he doesn’t want to live in a black city. He was trying to pit NBC against another network, but it just went off the rails,” said Moore.

Eventually, NBC completely cut ties with Trump after he commented on Mexico sending rapists across the border. That loss ultimately caused Trump to take running for President of the United States seriously.

Carl Deal, one of the film’s producers, said, “We wanted to cover what was happening week to week and respond to it, day to day, tweet to tweet, but you also didn’t want that to control the conversation that we are trying to have with this film. We didn’t want to respond to what Donald Trump was saying day to day but to understand why he was saying it and what it really means for the rest of us. I have never seen Michael on such a clear mission to wake people up.”

.@MMFlint: The populist prophet comes out swinging before Toronto — and not just at Trump https://t.co/tnCUuz1b4J pic.twitter.com/zJY4jz4aX7 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 5, 2018

While the upcoming film, which debuts tomorrow, opening the Toronto Film Festival, is about Trump, it’s also about the rise of fascism and how the 21st Century version of fascism looks different than the 20th Century version that came from Adolf Hitler. In that vein, Moore also analyzes the rise of Hitler and the way the media played a role in normalizing him.

Ultimately, Moore admits that Donald Trump capitalized how his abilities as a showman to beat other Republicans in the primaries and then later Hilary Clinton to become POTUS.

“Trump is our Frankenstein and we are Dr. Frankenstein,” Moore said. “We have helped to create a situation that has allowed us to end up with Trump. The dumbing down of our society through the media, the lack of education through poor schools, allows for a dumbed-down electorate, and for him to be able to actually get 63 million votes.”

So far, Stefani or her famous boyfriend and costar country music sensation, Blake Shelton, have not commented on Moore’s interesting and unusual theory on what caused Trump to finally get serious about running for President after decades of talking about it, according to a Too Fab report. Originally, Trump just wanted to launch his own TV network to a broad audience he’d built.