‘Bachelor’ Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Teases Excitement For Wedding To Lauren Burnham, Shares Peek At Invitations

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are ready to take the next big step in their wedding plans, as the 'Bachelor' stars are ready to mail their invites

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season had a dramatic ending this past spring, but it looks like Arie’s real-world romance with fiancee Lauren Burnham is proceeding quite smoothly. Arie and Lauren have been sharing a lot of updates with fans via social media since their finale aired and their latest posts reveal a fun tidbit about their wedding.

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have previously revealed that they aren’t going to have a long engagement. They may have had a whirlwind romance, split, and reunion last winter on ABC’s The Bachelor, but shortly after they reunited and got engaged, they set a wedding date. They are planning a January wedding in Hawaii and now they’re sharing a sneak peek at their invitations.

Both Luyendyk and Burnham shared a peek at their wedding invitations via their Instagram pages and Arie said that they’ll be mailed out this week. The Bachelor stars noted that they used the company Minted for the invites, in what is surely a promotional deal for them, and fans think they look amazing.

The photo on the front of the wedding invitations is a beautiful one of Arie and Lauren smiling at one another, and the piece notes the couple’s wedding date of Saturday, January 12. The invitation indicates that Luyendyk and Burnham will be getting married at Haiku Mill in Maui and they definitely picked a gorgeous place to tie the knot.

The Haiku Mill property is described as a spot on the north shore of Maui that pairs Hawaiian splendor with Old World Europe. It’s a wedding venue that provides an elegant setting in a tropical locale that features restored ruins in what the property describes as being like a castle hidden away in the jungle.

It is clear that Arie and Lauren’s wedding will be a gorgeous one, and they have detailed that it will be kept rather private too. Unlike many other Bachelor or Bachelorette couples from the franchise, Luyendyk and Burnham aren’t exchanging vows in front of ABC cameras. They’re doing this one on their own, but fans will surely get to see some tidbits from the big day once it is over.

Some Bachelor fans doubted that this romance between Arie and Lauren would last, especially given some of the hiccups they encountered during the filming of their season and its aftermath. However, Luyendyk and Burnham announced their wedding date just a couple of months after their finale aired and it looks like nearly everything is in place at this point.

Fans are excited to see that Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are doing so well. The Bachelor stars will be getting married in just a few short months, it seems, and everybody will be anxious to see photos and updates from their big day.