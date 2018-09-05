Trixie Mattel Just Dropped Her Makeup Collection With Sugarpill Cosmetics

Trixie Mattel has already made drag queen “herstory” this year. The 29-year-old Milwaukee native has topped the Billboard Charts with two albums and a Christmas EP, starred in her own show alongside Katya Zamalodchikova on Viceland, and was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 3. Now she has officially just released a limited-edition collection with Sugarpill Cosmetics. The collaboration is called “Oh Honey!” which refers to one of Mattel’s signature catchphrases. The collection includes six eyeshadow colors, a blush color, and a liquid lipstick. To be expected, most of the tones have a pink influence as Trixie Mattel’s signature look is pink and blonde. As a former makeup artist, Mattel had this to say about her makeup expertise in an exclusive interview with Mic.

“When I was in college pursuing my performance art degree, I was working as a makeup artist, at first freelance and then I worked for Ulta, I worked for Sephora, I worked for MAC.”

The packaging of the product features light pink, gold, and coral tones. All of the makeup in the collection is vegan (something Sugarpill strives for) except for one shade “All Star” which contains carmine.

Mattel’s drag queen makeup style has been critiqued before for being too extreme. The famous drag queen has been known for her extreme eye-look and face makeup. In a YouTube tutorial posted on Logo’s channel, Mattel says she wears six pairs of lashes. Mattel explained her look.

“My makeup used to be the case that I couldn’t get bookings. But I always knew what I was referencing and what I was going for. Drag queens parody the extremes of woman, and my look is sort of post-drag in that it parodies drag makeup.”

Drag makeup has historically been a little heavy-handed. After all, these artists are essentially changing their own facial structures every time they get into drag.

Mattel’s makeup line is further proving just how mainstream drag is becoming. Like many mainstream drag artists, Mattel can trace her fame back to RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she appeared on Season 7 initially before being eliminated, brought back, and eliminated again. Clearly a fan favorite, #JusticeForTrixie started trending on Twitter after her first elimination. Trixie Mattel has a well-established internet presence with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. Despite controversies that will always follow drag queens, Mattel is considered one of the trailblazers for the mainstream acceptance of drag.