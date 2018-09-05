‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers & Casting For Week Of September 10: Custody & Fashion Line Feuds Intensify

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and casting news for the week of September 10 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) custody battle will continue as the two continue to vie for Will (Finnegan George). On the work front, neither Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) nor Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are willing to give up their dream fashion line.

Steffy Models Her Lingerie Line In Fashion Line Feud

The heat is on as Steffy and Hope both believe that their fashion line is worth saving. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) announced that Forrester Creations doesn’t have the budget to sustain both Hope For The Future and Intimates. He said that one of the lines would need to go since they had significant financial constraints. Courier Journal reports that the action will rev up next week between the two women.

“Steffy and the other models perform a run-through of the Intimates fashion line.”

Even though Steffy is co-CEO of Forrester Creations, since she acquired Bill’s shares, she still isn’t afforded special graces. Ridge has decided that both these lines have merit but that it just isn’t viable for FC to keep both of them running. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy and her models will have a run through of the intended bedroom line.

B&B casting news, via Highlight Hollywood, states that Keith Carlos will be back as Danny next week. Loyal viewers will recognize him as the bartender cum lingerie model. Carlos returns on Tuesday, September 11.

Bold and the Beautiful Custody Battle Intensifies

Katie is still determined to go ahead with the custody battle. She is convinced that having sole custody of Will is the best thing for her son. She feels that she can protect her son from further heartache since her ex-husband has made it a habit of putting Will’s needs last.

On the other hand, Bill seems to have turned over a new leaf. He apologized to both Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) in an effort to regain their respect and restore their relationship. He also intended to work on his father-son relationship with Will, but then Katie struck him with a lawsuit.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Finnegan George will return as Will on Friday, September 14. Inquisitr also reported that Katie is definitely not stepping back from the custody lawsuit as Joe Lando will play the role of Judge Craig McMullen from Thursday, September 20.