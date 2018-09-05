Funny Gal Amy Schumer Talks Marriage, Being A Role Model In New Interview With Oprah

Amy Schumer is letting it all out in a new interview with Oprah.

As fans of the comedienne know, Schumer recently shocked fans when she tied the knot with Chris Fischer after only being together for a short period of time. Now, the I Feel Pretty star is opening up to Oprah in the October issue of O: The Oprah Magazine. Schumer tells Oprah that being married is like a weird “calm” and “peace.”

“I’d never wanted to be married. I thought the concept was weird. Why would you involve the government in love? But then I met this man and wanted to sign all available paperwork to commit to him.”

When she wasn’t talking about her love life, Schumer was sure to share her thoughts on what it’s like to be a role model for women of all ages, though that was not what she had originally intended to do when she made her hit HBO Show.

“The reaction to the first season of my show told me there was a demand for this perspective. We hadn’t known that what we were doing felt revolutionary to people,” she shared.

“I never set out to change anyone’s life; I just wanted to make people laugh,” the Trainwreck star said. “But at some point I realized people were paying attention, and I had an opportunity to be a voice for women.”

Among other things, Schumer also touched on her opinion of the #MeToo movement, which was thrust into the spotlight after the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“We’re saying to women that not only are we not angry you’re telling your story, we’re grateful you were brave enough to do it.”

Just last week, Schumer had fans talking once again. As the Inquisitr shared, one of Amy’s fans altered a photo of the actress to make her appear to be thinner. She then took the original photo and put it next to the altered photo and included a caption.

“So I think Amy looks great already but man does she look way better I’m [sic] my OPINION in the second photo,” the user wrote.

Amy herself caught wind of the photo and didn’t like what she saw. She took the opportunity to send a message of body positivity and left a comment on the photo, assuring the social media user that she was happy with her body and the way that it looks.

“I disagree. I like how I really look. That’s my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy,” Amy wrote. “I look liked I’d give a good hug or have a drink with you. The other picture looks nice but it’s not me. Thanks for sharing your thoughts as well. See, we’re both right.”