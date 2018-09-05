NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Could Be An Option For Los Angeles Lakers, Per ‘Hoops Habit’

L.A. could consider trying to sign veteran guard Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade is still making the decision about whether he will play another season in the NBA or call it a career. While the decision may seem easy for most, Wade has begun slowing down over the last couple years. Despite age taking its toll on him, it is likely that Wade will play at least one more season.

Assuming Wade does come back for another year, it is expected that he would re-sign with the Miami Heat. He left to play one year with the Chicago Bulls and half a season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his heart was still in Miami.

That being said, there is another team that could have interest in signing Wade if he is open to leaving the Heat once again.

Hoops Habit mentioned Wade as a potential free agency fit for the Los Angeles Lakers. They have had a busy offseason, including signing one of Wade’s best friends, LeBron James. Pairing Wade and James once again might not be a bad move.

The article did mention that it is unlikely that Wade would sign with the Lakers, but it is likely that he and James have at least discussed the possibility.

“Then again, the Lakers have already made some unorthodox signings that didn’t seem to fit. Would another really come as any sort of surprise? Probably not. You can call it connecting dots that aren’t there if you’d like, but you have to believe James and Wade have at least had a conversation about it.”

Last season in the 21 games he played following the trade that sent him back to Miami, Wade ended up averaging 12.0 points per game to go along with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He shot 40.9 percent from the field overall. Those numbers show some major regression, but also show that Wade is still capable of having an impact.

Dwyane Wade led all players (min. 25 mpg) in net rating (+23.7) and shot 75% on clutch shots during the 2018 NBA Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/tfWvXtF3bz — Wade™ (@PlayoffDWade) August 31, 2018

At 36-years-old, there is no question that Wade will be entering the NBA Hall of Fame in the future. He has put together an amazing career and has cemented his legacy no matter how much regression he shows this year.

Wade in Los Angeles would be an intriguing fit. The Lakers have put together an interesting team around James and adding Wade would make for an even more entertaining group of players.

Expect to see Wade return for one more season with the Heat when everything is said and done. Signing with the Lakers may very well be an option, but leaving Miami again isn’t likely. Wade will finish his career in South Beach and ride off into the sunset.