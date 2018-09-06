Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos Of True Thompson Wearing A Turban On Vacation

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently on vacation with their baby daughter, True. The couple have been posting some sweet family moments from the trip via social media, and fans are loving every minute of it.

According to a Sept. 5 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to show off her adorable daughter’s style, as the 5-month-old little girl donned a black swimsuit, blue tinted baby sunglasses, by the line, Babiators. She’s also wearing a matching black turban.

True looked like a little fashionista as she rocked the look. Meanwhile, Khloe shouted out their friends, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Teigen often posts a headband of the day post via her story, which Kardashian referenced, when she showed off True’s “turban of the day.”

In the videos, True is being held by her father, Tristan Thompson, and looks happy to be with her parents as she adorably sucks on her hands and sticks her tongue out as Khloe Kardashian jokes about her fabulous style.”True, who do you think you are right now, with your shades on, and your turban, and your earrings, girl? Who do you think you are, mama?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan’s vacation hasn’t been exactly drama free. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star called out reports that she and the NBA player were talking marriage, and one fan jumped all over her, claiming that Khloe was acting like Tristan didn’t cheat on her.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat. I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap,'” Khloe revealed, debunking the rumors that she and Tristan are talking about walking down the aisle in the future.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True. Kardashian stayed in Cleveland with her cheating baby daddy, and the couple worked through their issues and have continued to build their romance ever since.

“Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet. She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. She’s glad things are going well with Tristan. She can forgive him and move on, but I don’t think she’ll ever forget,” an insider told People Magazine of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship.