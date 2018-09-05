Ed Sheeran Says He Took A Year Off To Live Life And Get To Know Now-Fiancee Cherry Seaborn More

Once again, Ed Sheeran is melting the hearts of his fans across the world.

As many know, Sheeran took a year off after wrapping up his world tour in December of 2015. Recently, the singer sat down with People to share information about his personal life as well as his professional life which are both seen in his upcoming documentary, Songwriter.

Ed confessed that the reason he stepped out of the spotlight for a year was because he had realized that he wasn’t really living life.

“It’s quite weird being a touring ‘celebrity.’ People assume you’re living the best f—ing life in the world, but you don’t really get to live any life because you work the whole time.”

He then came to the realization that he was only 25 years old at the time and he left school and went straight to touring. He said that he wanted to live life for himself and work on relationships that he didn’t originally have time to work on.

“I haven’t properly formed relationships with people so I needed to have a year off and spend it with friends and family and [my now-fiancée] Cherry [Seaborn] and actually become a human being,” he shared.

Now, Sheeran is engaged to Seaborn and the pair spent the singer’s year off, traveling the world, going to places like Fiji, Australia, and Italy. And it turns out, even though Cherry did not choose a career in music, she still seems like she is wildly smart and talented.

“Cherry went to University and then she went to do her Masters at Duke in North Carolina, and went straight into working on Wall Street in New York,” Sheeran dished. “She hadn’t really done anything either, so it was an opportunity for both of us to get to know each other and live life a little bit.”

We're stuck in this daydream. Been this way since (he announced he was engaged in January) 2018. https://t.co/hjf7Lc2Tdf — E! News (@enews) August 28, 2018

Fans will be able to see a little bit of Cherry in the upcoming documentary, even though Sheeran was originally leery of letting her make an appearance, saying that he likes to keep his personal life private. But, he gave in and fans are treated to a taste of what their sweet relationship is like in real life.

“But I think it’s such a split second of it and it does just capture what she’s like. It’s nice for people to see a little bit of that!”

And though he referred to Cherry as his fiancee in this interview, the Inquisitr recently reported that Seaborn and Sheeran may, in fact, be engaged. In an interview on August 27, Sheeran was asked about his wedding plans but instead of answering the question, he simply pointed to a silver ring on his ring finger, seeming to allude to the fact that the pair had already tied the knot.

Sheeran didn’t say much else but that seems like confirmation enough if you ask us.