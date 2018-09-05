‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Reunion Preview Teases An Engagement, Reality Steve Breaks Down The Details

Fans of 'Bachelor in Paradise' will soon find out which pairs are engaged, split, or still dating from Season 5

There has been a lot of drama during Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and spoilers tease that there is still more on the way. The finale is set to air on Monday, September 10 and there is a reunion show coming up on Tuesday, September 11. The latest preview hints that there’s an engagement going down during the reunion show. However, gossip king Reality Steve is breaking down the details on this one and it looks like ABC’s been doing some tricky editing.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have broken down where things stood for each couple as they left filming in Mexico, as well as how things played out at the pre-taped reunion show. As the Inquisitr has shared, two couples reportedly get engaged during the finale that was filmed in Mexico, and they are still together.

Some other couples do reportedly split during the finale, but have since reunited on their own and are still dating. In addition, Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers reveal that one hopeful lady will get dumped by her BIP beau in front of an audience during Tuesday’s reunion.

What about that proposal that was teased in the sneak peek for the reunion show that aired at the end of this week’s last show? In previous reveals, Reality Steve indicated that there are no engagements that happen during Tuesday’s episode. Rather, the teaser that is featured in that preview clip is taken from the Bachelor Winter Games reunion when Benoit Beausejour-Savard proposed to Clare Crawley.

As Reality Steve points out, the editors had a fair amount of wiggle room while putting together this tease since quite a few Winter Games contestants also did Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, as the supposed BIP reunion proposal is playing out, Lesley Murphy can be seen in the background and she did not do the show this summer.

Editors may well be hoping that fans will be expecting to see an engagement between Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch, given the way this sneak peek was put together. The good news is that Bachelor in Paradise spoilers detail that Kevin and Astrid are currently dating. However, they are not engaged.

The clip at the end where they tease next week with someone “proposing” at the reunion is an editing trick. That was the clip from the Winter Games reunion where Benoit proposed to Clare, as you can clearly see Lesley Murphy in the shot pic.twitter.com/nogyW5IadK — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 5, 2018

Not only did the editors sneak in some footage from the Bachelor Winter Games reunion show, it looks as if they pulled some quick clips from Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette Men Tell All special and perhaps even Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor Men Tell All special too. BIP spoilers note that there is some great stuff on the way with the September 11 episode, but things will not play out quite like they’re being portrayed in the recent sneak peek.

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise is almost over and it’s been a wild ride. Spoilers suggest that there will be a lot of tears coming up during Monday’s finale and viewers have a lot of juicy updates to watch during Tuesday’s reunion show. Next up for the franchise will be Colton Underwood’s Bachelor journey, which starts filming later this month and will premiere in early January.