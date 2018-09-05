Gail Dickinson, 59, Had Sex With 14-Year-Old On Ibiza Balcony, Complimenting His ‘Lovely Package,’ Court Told

In testimony, boy's grandmother says she saw Dickinson performing sex act on teen, who ‘looked like all his birthdays had come at once.’

A court in Scotland on Tuesday heard graphic testimony detailing how 59-year-old Gail Dickinson was caught in the act of engaging in sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy on a balcony on the Spanish resort island of Ibiza, a popular tourist destination for European vacationers, according to Scotland’s Daily Record newspaper. According to testimony by the boy’s grandmother, she observed Dickinson performing oral sex on the boy, and telling him, “You’ve got a lovely package there.”

“I thought she was talking about his private parts and that it was very, very inappropriate,” the grandmother told the Dunfermline Sheriff Court, according to The Record.

The alleged incident occurred on June 13, 2017, when Dickinson, a friend of the boy’s family, accompanied the teen, his mother, brother and grandmother on the Ibiza holiday. The entire group had rented a single vacation apartment, where they stayed together. Dickinson has denied the charges against her, which include allegations that she kissed him on the lips, touched his body, performed a sex act, and engaged in full sexual intercourse with the teen, according to Fife Today newspaper.

The boy himself, who was not identified by name in press accounts because he is underage, testified by remote video, saying that Dickinson told him, “Your mum thinks you’re a boy but I know you’re a man,” according to an account in Britain’s Metro newspaper.

Woman, 59, 'slept with boy, 14, on Ibiza balcony and praised "lovely package"'https://t.co/Omekr4e3XC pic.twitter.com/SUh9ufLVra — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 5, 2018

The 14-year-old said that his own mother had bought him two beers earlier that evening, but that Dickinson provided him more alcohol and “was coming on to me. She was touching my shoulders and legs,” he told the court, according to the Metro account.

The grandmother testified that she found the boy and Dickinson together in the apartment’s living room earlier, but separated them when she saw that the teen boy was partially nude and “clearly aroused.” Later in the evening, however, she heard whispers from the balcony and peeked through the blinds, witnessing Dickinson performing an oral sex act on her grandson, according to The Scottish Sun newspaper.

“I could tell from his face he was enjoying it,” the grandmother told the court. “From his expression he looked as if all his birthdays had come at once.”

She also said that Dickinson was “making demands” of the boy, and that he would obey her “like a robot,” according to a Daily Mail account. When she confronted Dickinson later, the 59-year-old said, “I’m terrible, you must hate me,” according to the Mail report of the grandmother’s testimony.