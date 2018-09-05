‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin & New Boyfriend Gary Brody Spotted At U.S. Open

Things appear to be going very well for Jill Zarin and boyfriend Gary Brody.

This past weekend, the new couple was spotted together at the U.S. Open in the Big Apple. A photo shared by People shows the pair in what appears to be a private suite or area as Jill is dressed in a red dress and wears her hair down. The former Real Housewives of New York City star is holding her dog as she looks at the tennis action happening below.

Gary, on the other hand, is dressed in a navy blue shirt and navy blue hat with red stitching. Back in July, Jill shared with the publication that she and Gary were, in fact, seeing each other but noted that they were taking things slowly. Zarin also shot down rumors that they had been dating since January when her husband passed away.

“I don’t typically comment on tabloid stories but I felt it was important to set the record straight and let you all know I haven’t been dating anyone for six months. I just started accepting a few dinner dates after much thought and support from my close friends and family. I felt Bobby would want me to start to live again.”

She also said in the statement that she is taking things slow while she tries to heal while she also thanked fans for their outpouring of love and support for her during the difficult time in her life.

RHONY’s Jill Zarin Attends US Open with New Boyfriend Gary Brody 8 Months After Husband’s Death https://t.co/ep6ELUo78j pic.twitter.com/VYo8X2Ze85 — RazzleTazzle (@RazzleTazzleMag) September 5, 2018

And one week ago, the Inquisitr shared that the couple was spotted on yet another date. Zarin posted a photo of the couple together on her Instagram story and the pair were also with Patrick Mouratoglou, the tennis coach of Serena Williams, and his girlfriend, and well as Zarin’s dog, Bossi.

Zarin had also shared that in one of her last conversations with her late husband, Bobby, he told Jill that he wanted her to be happy and wanted her to move on and do what it takes to make sure she’s happy.

“He told me what he wanted for me. It was very sad… But he wants me to move on, he wants me to be happy,” she shared “He wants me to work. He wants me to play tennis. He knows I love it and he knows that that’s probably a good place for me to meet a nice guy and he doesn’t want me to be alone. He’s not selfish like that.”

Bobby Zarin tragically passed away on January 13 following a long battle with cancer.