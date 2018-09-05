Joe Budden Responds To Eminem Diss

Eminem’s surprise Kamikaze album is ruffling more than a few feathers in the rap industry and now the artists who he dissed on the project are speaking out. One of those artists is Joe Budden.

As Billboard reports, Eminem had some choice words for Budden on the song, “Fall.”

“Somebody tell Budden before I snap, he better fasten it, Or have his body baggage zipped,” Eminem raps. “The closest thing he’s had to hits is smacking b*tches.”

Budden responded to the diss on his podcast, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

“I heard the album and because I don’t think you know all the members that were in the group, I don’t really think you know our history. Let me tell you what Joe Budden has thought this entire time,” the “Pump It Up” rapper said. “I’ve been better than you this entire f***ing decade!”

As MTV.com notes, the Joe Budden/Eminem beef is not new.

Joe Budden is a member of the rap group Slaughterhouse, and they are signed to Eminem’s label, Shady Records. Despite the affiliation, Budden has openly critiqued him in the past.

“It’s trash. One of the worst songs I’ve ever heard.” Budden said in a review of Eminem’s song “Untouchable” in 2017. He also implied that the song did not bode well for an upcoming album from the man still known as Slim Shady.

“The tracklist without the benefit of the doubt appears to be utter garbage,” he added. “This is the first time in my life that I feel like the ball is being dropped on Eminem.”

Has Joe Budden been BETTER than Eminem in the last decade? pic.twitter.com/H0Q8jDe7Z3 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) September 5, 2018

In January 2018, Eminem dropped a song called the “Chloraseptic” remix in which he eviscerated his critics and there’s a belief that Budden was one of his targets.

Fast forward to Kamikaze and Em leaves no doubts as to who is in his crosshairs.

“You have rhymed a bunch of words,” Joe Budden added in his response to the diss before warning of an impending lyrical battle between him and Eminem.

“I know you don’t know about me,” he said. “All of that rappity-rap, lyrical miracle bullshit, any n***a that want it like that, that think they want it with me? I don’t think you would fare well.”

Budden isn’t the first rapper who has responded to a diss from Kamikaze. Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) beat him to it with a new track called “Rap Devil.” As Billboard notes, the song calls out Eminem for his bitterness against the new generation of rappers, many of who looked up to him as Kelly did. Based on his diss, Em also still has a problem with a tweet that MGK posted in 2012, in which he called his daughter “hot.”

“Mad about something I said in 2012/ Took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss,” Kelly rapped in response.