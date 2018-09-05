‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, September 4: Bill & Thorne Argue, Hope & Steffy Bond

Brooke and Ridge are proud of their daughters' progress.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for September 4 features Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) arguing about Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) recent decision. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) bond, while Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are proud of the progress their daughters are making.

Thorne & Katie’s Pillow Talk

Thorne and Katie were enjoying some pillow talk after making love. Donna calls and the sisters chat, before Katie takes another call. According to She Knows Soaps, this time it’s from Will’s (Finnegan George) friend’s mom. B&B viewers will remember that Will went to play with his friend Andy. Apparently, Will wanted to come home early, and Katie said that she would be over shortly.

Bill & Thorne Argue on B&B

After Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) talks him into talking with Katie one last time, Bill makes his way to Katie’s house. He told Justin that he would spare no expense as far as lawyers were concerned but his trusted confidante advised him to rather go and see Katie to avoid the legal route.

Upon arriving at Katie’s house, he discovers that Katie’s not at home but Thorne is. Thorne tells him that Katie has gone to pick up Will, so Bill decides to wait. Of course, this irks Thorne but as Bill points out Katie is not his wife.

It doesn’t take long before they start to argue. Bill feels that Thorne is manipulating Katie to file for sole custody. Thorne tells Bill that he threw away his family and that she is only fighting to protect Will and keep him happy.

Hope & Liam’s Good News

Back at Dr. Phillips’ (Robin Givens) office, Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) wait anxiously as the OB-Gyn tries to find a heartbeat for their baby. After what seems like an eternity, the thump-thump is clearly audible. The newlyweds are relieved and promptly ground their unborn child.

Hope calls her mom, who relays the news to Ridge and Steffy. Steffy is so happy that the baby is okay. Afterward, Brooke and Ridge talk about how proud they are of the progress their daughters’ have made in their relationship.

Steffy & Hope Bond

Back at the cabin, Liam and Hope are just relieved that the baby is okay. The doctor told Hope to take it easy for the next few days. Steffy arrives to tell them that she’s glad everything is fine. Liam smiles as Hope and Steffy hug. It seems as if they will be able to put their differences aside after all.

