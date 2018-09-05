Donald Trump Could Still Win A Nobel Prize, Here’s How

"Trump still could go down in history for a significant foreign policy win."

Donald Trump could still win a Nobel Peace Prize, depending on how things shake out with North Korea in the coming weeks and months, The Hill is reporting.

Back in June, Trump made history with his summit, in Singapore, with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. In getting the communist leader to sit down for a face-to-face, Trump got more out of the North than previous presidents had been able to accomplish in six decades.

At the time, Trump lauded the summit as a defining moment of his presidency, and indeed, several of his supporters were clamoring for the president to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Even Trump himself, as The Hill reported a few weeks before the summit, was of the opinion that the prize would be coming his way.

“Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it.”

Unfortunately for Trump, what he actually got out of the summit was not a lot. As BBC News reported a couple of days afterwards, Trump got little more than a verbal commitment from the North to denuclearize. In exchange, Trump promised an end to joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises on the peninsula.

“Whatever Pyongyang may agree to it will avoid complete and verifiable nuclear disarmament.”

Former defense secretary Leon Panetta said he is "very worried" about the situation with North Korea following Pres. Trump and Kim Jong Un's "failed summit" that was "doomed to failure.” https://t.co/GPLTBismcb pic.twitter.com/YeBCfRmFHA — ABC News (@ABC) September 3, 2018

By almost all accounts, the summit was little more than a show, and the North has failed to make any real progress towards denuclearization, Leon Panetta tells ABC News.

However, all is not lost, writes Harry J. Kazianis for The Hill. That’s because some big things are on the horizon in terms of relations between the North and the South, and if all goes well, there may yet be peace on the peninsula – peace for which Donald Trump can take credit and even be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

What’s happening is this: South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in will soon be sending a delegation to Pyongyang to once again discuss peace. Meanwhile, South Korean media have been suggesting that Moon and Kim are planning to jointly travel to New York in the coming months to address the United Nations General Assembly. There could only be one reason for that, writes Kazianis.

“… a ceremony that culminates with the signing of a peace declaration to formally conclude the Korean War.”

Kazianis isn’t alone in believing in lasting peace being announced in the coming months. Moon spokesperson Moon Chung In also floated the idea.

“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if President Trump, President Xi Jinping, President Moon Jae-in, and Chairman Kim Jong Un meet together at the United Nations [and] adopt the declaration to end the Korean War? That would be a really epochal event for peace and denuclearization in Korea.”

If that happens, the Nobel Committee would have little choice but to award the Peace Prize to Donald Trump. If, of course, Kim’s pledges rang true and the North really did disarm, both its nukes and its conventional weapons, and make right with the South.