Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Welcomes Baby Girl [Photo]

See which former star of 'Vanderpump Rules' recently gave birth.

Vail Bloom is a new mom.

Years after starring on the third season of Vanderpump Rules, the actress and former SUR Restaurant hostess took to her Instagram page to confirm to her fans and followers that she has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

On September 4, Page Six shared a report with readers in which they confirmed Bloom became a mother for the first time over one month ago.

“Welcome to the world Charlie Olivia Grace,” Bloom wrote in the caption of a photo shared on July 29. “7lbs 12 oz. You are my everything.”

Bloom gave birth at Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

The outlet previously confirmed the 35-year-old actress was pregnant and revealed her due date as July 4. At the same time, the outlet told readers that Bloom had filed for an order of protection for her unborn child against her ex-boyfriend, Hayes Huff Stuppy, who may or may not be the father of her daughter.

In the weeks since she officially debuted the first photo of her daughter, Bloom, who has also starred on The Young and the Restless, has shared a number of other photos of her child with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Although numerous photos have been shared by Bloom of her daughter, there have been no men in the photos and the identity of her child’s father remains unknown.

In March of this year, Vail Bloom filed a restraining order against Hayes Stuppy, who she dated sometime “last year” for a mere “three weeks.” According to a report shared by Page Six at the time, Stuppy has a “history of stalking” and wouldn’t leave Bloom alone in the months that followed their breakup.

On February 19, Bloom claimed Stuppy “showed up to [her] new house” and “gave [her] a creepy painting [she] didn’t want.” Right away, Bloom requested Stuppy stop contacting her but instead, he continued to do so and allegedly sent her more than 180 emails.

In one, a message from Stuppy reportedly read, “The gun just went off. Now you are running.”

Bloom also said in a police report that Stuppy followed her around Beverly Hills during a day of shopping and “left a signed note on [her] car to let [her] know.” He even “stole [her] bra and underwear” and obtained her address by pretending to be her assistant at Agent Provocateur.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.