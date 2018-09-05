Sexiest Instagram Photos Of Brazilian Bombshell Cindy Mello Who Could Be The Next Victoria’s Secret Angel

Cindy Mello will find out today, after her Victoria's Secret callback, if she has what it takes to wear the VS wings this year.

Brazilian bombshell Cindy Mello is one of 40 models from around the world who will be walking into Victoria’s Secret HQ in Manhattan today to find out if she has what it takes to work the catwalk for the famous lingerie outfitter, per Vogue Australia. Edward Razek, chief marketing officer of creative services for Victoria’s Secret, and a panel of experts will narrow down the field of potential angels, possibly even picking one or a few, who will take part in the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show this winter, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Cindy Mello is one of those fortunate few models with a chance to make her dreams come true. At only 23, Mello already has several years of experience modeling. Her journey toward today began in 2011 when she went on her earliest casting calls and did her first photo shoot in her native Brazil. After achieving local, and then national success, she landed a contract with the world-renowned Ford Modeling Agency in New York City, and her career took off from there.

Mello did the obligatory small brand shoots to get her name out before moving on to more prestigious and higher paying engagements such as appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, with spreads in Maxim and GQ that only increased her brand and exposure. As most models of her caliber do, Mello has had enough experience working the catwalk, although she is considered a bit more raw than some of the women she will be competing against today. That rawness, however, some see as an asset that could work in her favor.

The ad campaign she was featured in for Misguided Clothing, alongside Pamela Anderson, is when GQ reports most people became aware of her. She quickly grabbed people’s attention and had everyone wondering who the beautiful new face on the scene was. Since then, it has been onward and upward, appearing in shows and doing shoots around the world as a marquee model of her agency.

Mello told GQ, that when possible she tries to get home to Brazil whenever she has a week off. Although she is now based in New York, she has never forgotten her roots and can be seen cheering on the Brazilian national football team whenever they play regardless of where she is in the world. She has been rumored to be in a relationship with fellow model Ryan Fredrick and is very close to her family, although she prefers to not talk about them in much detail to protect their privacy.

Mello is considered a bit of an underdog by some to work the Victoria’s Secret fashion show this year alongside the resident angels and Bella and Gigi Hadid, but she is definitely in the running. With a strong showing today, she could become an elite model that will work what is often referred to as one of the greatest fashion shows in the world.