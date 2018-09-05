The 'Coyote Ugly' star was part of the mass protest

News clips showed tumult at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh, as people who protested were escorted out and then arrested. And one of the women arrested was Piper Perabo, the star of Coyote Ugly among other movies and television shows. Perabo tweeted a video of herself in D.C. with a group of women taking a stand to #stopKavanaugh.

The Daily Mail says that Piper Perabo was arrested for civil disobedience and escorted out of the hearing room by police who grabbed her by the arm.

Perabo, who also starred in Covert Affairs, tweeted that she was indeed arrested.

“I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings. Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can’t be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away.”

Perabo and others from groups like Women’s March and Code Pink chimed in as senators from the Democratic side staged an objection to the hearings moving forward. Protestors called out from the gallery.

‘This is a mockery and a travesty of justice.”

Another followed.

“We need you to be a hero.”

USA Today said that Perabo added on Twitter that she was proud to stand with the other protestors to stand up for equal rights with the groups which included the Center for Popular Democracy Action.

“This morning I was arrested with women from @womensmarch @CPDAction @lsarsour @jeppsaddison @HeidiSpeaks @woodra @WaywardWinifred. Proud to stand with them, and stand up for equal rights. #StopKavanaugh #BrettBye.”

The disruption was called “mob rule” by Republican senators who complained that it was like nothing they had ever seen. But those who object to Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court are concerned about his impact on several rulings before the court.

“Many protesters voiced their opposition out of concern Kavanaugh would change the status quo on abortion, health care, gun rights and other issues likely to come before the court in decades to come.”

Piper Perabo took some time to take some photos around the historic buildings of Washington, D.C. in what seemed like a meditative mood. Perabo took a photo outside of the Supreme Court and quoted the novelist James Baldwin to explain how she felt about her country.