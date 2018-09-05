Chris Watts Under Suicide Watch In Prison, Spends 23 Hours A Day Alone In Cell

Everything is really starting to sink in for murder suspect Chris Watts.

As Watts remains in prison while he awaits his next appearance in court, he is being kept under close watch, according to People. The publication shares that the 33-year-old is currently under “Close Watch Protocol” which is another name for suicide watch in jail. The information has also been confirmed by a source at Weld County Jail, where Chris is being held.

While under Close Watch Protocol, Watts spends 23 hours a day alone in his jail cell. Due to the circumstances, Chris does not have a cellmate and guards must check on him at least once every 10-15 minutes to ensure that Watts has not harmed or tried to harm himself. Both his jail cell and his body are searched frequently to ensure that the troubled man is not hiding anything with which he may be able to harm himself.

Close Watch Protocol also means that Chris does not get the same privileges as fellow prisoners and is not allowed use of televisions, weights, reading materials, or commissary privileges. For one hour a day, Watts is allowed out of his jail cell, where he still doesn’t interact with other prisoners. During that time, he can shower or make phone calls but once the hour is up, he goes right back to his cell.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Watts confessed to the murders of his wife, Shannan Watts, and kids, Bella, Celeste, as well as an unborn baby boy, after they were reported missing. The 33-year-old was charged with three counts of first-degree murder as well as tampering with physical evidence.

At first, Watts did not confess to the murders and instead spoke with the press, pleading for his wife and kids to return home. He told reporters that he and Shannan had a heated argument and after that, she took their two kids and left the family’s home.

“When I came home and then walked in the house, nothing. Vanished. Nothing was here,” he told reporters. “My kids are my life…. I mean, those smiles light up my life.”

This past weekend, Shannan, her girls, and their unborn son were laid to rest in a joint ceremony in North Carolina. Rev. John J. Forbes at Sacred Heart Catholic Church performed the services and also read a touching statement on behalf of Shannan’s father, Frank Rzucek.

“I have so much to say, but I will make it short. Daddy loves you. You are a wonderful daughter and a great mother. You are nothing but pure love, always caring for everyone. You will always be Daddy’s Little Girl. Until we meet again, I love you with all my heart, see you later. Love you, Dad. Butterfly kisses.”

Watts is scheduled to appear in court next on November 11.