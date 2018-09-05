Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Likely Getting Back Together: ‘She Loves Him,’ Per ‘E! News’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are currently surrounded by speculation about their relationship. The pair, who split in early August, were recently seen out together in Malibu, and sparked rumors that they may be getting back together.

According to a Sept. 5 report by E! News, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were together in Malibu all weekend. Sources tell the outlet that the model opened up to his former girlfriend, revealing that he did not want their relationship to end.

“She talked to him and listened to what he had to say. He said he really didn’t want the relationship to end and missed her like crazy. He explained that a lot of what happened was a misunderstanding and he took responsibility. They ended up going to dinner,” the source stated.

On Monday night, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were photographed together grabbing takeout from a sushi restaurant in Malibu. The pair, who dated for nearly two years before their split last month, then took the food and parked in a quiet spot to have a conversation while they ate.

Although Kardashian and Bendjima are reportedly not officially back together, the insider says that it is likely that the pair will rekindle their romance, because the reality TV star isn’t interested in dating anyone else, and she loves Younes.

“Kourtney isn’t back together with him, but it’s a strong possibility that it’s going to happen. She’s not interested in anyone else and she loves him,” the source added.

coordinate A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 30, 2018 at 3:12pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney’s sister, Kim and Khloe Kardashian were upset when they saw that paparazzi had photographed Kourt’s reunion with Younes. TMZ reports that the famous sisters now believe that Bendjima tipped off the photographers and set up the entire thing so that he could squeeze a bit more fame out of his relationship with Kardashian.

In fact, sources tell the outlet that Kim and Khloe believe that Younes Bendjima often tipped off the paparazzi about where he and Kourtney Kardashian were going to be during their relationship, in hopes of having their photos plastered on the internet.

While those same sources claim that Kourtney and Younes are not back together and that the Kardashian family is happy that Kourt has moved on from the relationship, it seems that the couple could be on the road to rekindling their relationship, despite how the famous family feels about the romance.