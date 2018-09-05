Prince William Volunteers At Grenfell Tower Rebuild

Kensington Palace took to Instagram to post a photo of the Duke of Cambridge assisting in a support project for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. People reports that Prince William joined a television renovation show assisting in the rebuilding of the tower.

In the latest photo, the prince is shown conversing with other construction workers on the project, dressed in a safety vest and hard hat. Underneath the safety attire, he is wearing his usual formal style, a blue sweater over a dress shirt paired with navy slacks. As he chats with the two other men pictured, he has one hand over his heart and a huge smile on his face.

The caption on the photo reads, “The Duke of Cambridge joined the crew of @BBCOne’s DIYSOS on a major project to support people affected by the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower. Watch a sneak preview on our #IGTVchannel — and tune in on BBC One at 9PM on 5th & 12th September to watch ‘DIYSOS: Grenfell,’ as the team build a new home for the Dale Youth Boxing Club and a new community centre #DIYSOS.”

Fans of the royal family left many heartfelt messages for the Duke of Cambridge, such as “Amazing people, big hearts!” and “Good work! And look how adorable our prince looks in a hard hat,” followed by a hug emoji.

Prince William spoke to the host of DIY SOS, Nick Knowles, about the tragedy and his motivation to help his community, writes People.

“It’s been one of the worst disasters in modern time in this country. Everyone’s been shocked by how brutal, how horrendous it all was. Everyone’s playing catch-up, trying to work out how do you deal with a truly horrendous situation. But for the community, they’re reliving it all the time so we need… progress needs to happen. The community coming together is the first, important part of fixing that. There’s still lots to do.”

The devastating fire, which killed 72 people, took place on June 14, 2017, in North Kensington, West London, United Kingdom. In addition to Prince William, other members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have all contributed to projects supporting those affected by the fire.

This was not Prince William’s first time assisting in renovation projects. Three years ago, both he and his brother Prince Harry helped volunteers and a BBC crew renovate houses for armed forces veterans. In both projects, Prince William lent a hand during the painting phase.